India Post GDS Result 2026: First merit list released, document verification by October 27

The Department of Posts has released the first merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 on October 12. The recruitment drive covers 23,757 vacancies. Candidates who applied can check the circle-wise list of shortlisted candidates through the official India Post GDS online engagement portal at indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.
The India Post GDS Result 2026 has been published as a list of shortlisted candidates. Applicants can visit the portal, select their respective postal circle and open the merit list PDF. They can search for their name or registration number in the document and check the post, division and percentage of marks recorded against their details.
The merit list includes information such as the division office, post ID, post name, community, registration number and percentage of marks. Candidates should verify these details carefully and download the relevant PDF for future reference.
Candidates can follow these steps to check the merit list:
Step 1: Visit the official India Post GDS portal.
Step 2: Open the section for shortlisted candidates under Schedule-II, July 2026.
Step 3: Select the relevant postal circle.
Step 4: Download the merit list PDF.
Step 5: Search for your name or registration number.
Step 6: Check the selection details and save the PDF.
Step 7: Document verification deadline
Candidates shortlisted in the merit list must report to the Divisional Office of the division where they have been selected for document verification. The deadline to complete the process is October 27, 2026.
They must carry their original documents and two sets of photocopies of the relevant certificates. Shortlisting in the merit list does not by itself complete the recruitment process; candidates must undergo physical document verification and fulfil the prescribed requirements. Applicants should check the official portal and follow instructions issued by the concerned Divisional Office.
The Department of Posts has also advised candidates to rely only on communications from authorised official email addresses ending in @indiapost.gov.in or @indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and remain alert to fraudulent messages seeking money or personal information.