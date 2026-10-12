India Post GDS Result 2026: First merit list released, document verification by October 27

Candidates can register for the GDS Schedule-II online at indiapost.gov.in (Photo: AI Generated)

The Department of Posts has released the first merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 on October 12. The recruitment drive covers 23,757 vacancies. Candidates who applied can check the circle-wise list of shortlisted candidates through the official India Post GDS online engagement portal at indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement.

The India Post GDS Result 2026 has been published as a list of shortlisted candidates. Applicants can visit the portal, select their respective postal circle and open the merit list PDF. They can search for their name or registration number in the document and check the post, division and percentage of marks recorded against their details.