India Post GDS Result 2026: Check 2nd merit list updates at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Result 2026: The India Post is likely to release the second merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 this month, following the completion of the document verification process for candidates shortlisted in the first round.
The first merit list for GDS recruitment was announced in March 2026, and shortlisted candidates have already completed or are in the final stages of document verification at designated centres. With this process nearing completion, the department is preparing to release the second merit list to fill the remaining vacancies.
This list will include candidates selected against posts that remain vacant due to non-joining or disqualification of candidates from the first list.
The GDS recruitment process does not involve a written examination. Instead, candidates are shortlisted purely based on their Class 10 marks. Merit lists are prepared circle-wise for different states, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the selection process.
Once released, candidates will be able to check the second merit list on the official portal of India Post. The list will be available in PDF format and will include details such as candidate names, registration numbers, marks obtained, and other relevant information.
To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website, navigate to the result or “Shortlisted Candidates” section, and select their respective postal circle. They can then download the PDF and search for their name or registration number.
Candidates whose names appear in the second merit list will be required to complete the document verification process within the specified timeline. They must carry original documents, including educational certificates, identity proof, and other required documents for verification.
Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of the second merit list and further instructions. Since the recruitment process is conducted in multiple rounds, candidates who are not selected in the first list still have a chance of selection in subsequent lists.
A total of 28,740 vacancies across 23 postal circles will be filled. The notification announced vacancies for GDS, Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) positions.