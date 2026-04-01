India Post GDS Result 2026: Check 2nd merit list updates at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

The 2nd merit list will be available at indiapost.gov.in. (Image: official website's screenshot)

India Post GDS Result 2026: The India Post is likely to release the second merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026 this month, following the completion of the document verification process for candidates shortlisted in the first round.

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The first merit list for GDS recruitment was announced in March 2026, and shortlisted candidates have already completed or are in the final stages of document verification at designated centres. With this process nearing completion, the department is preparing to release the second merit list to fill the remaining vacancies.

This list will include candidates selected against posts that remain vacant due to non-joining or disqualification of candidates from the first list.