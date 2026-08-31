India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registrations for 23757 posts begin today

India Post has started the registration process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule-II today, August 31, on its official website. Candidates who want to participate in the recruitment process can start by registering at indiapost.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the registration window has been activated by the authority today and will remain active till September 19, up to 5 pm. Candidates who are looking forward to applying for this position should note that they are required to register afresh at the above-mentioned portal, as registration numbers generated in previous schedules will not be accepted for the current application submission.

The online applications will be released on September 2 for candidates to submit their details and required documents. Details such as the applicant’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, Date of birth (DOB), gender and category will be auto-fetched from the registrations.