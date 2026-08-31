India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registrations for 23757 posts begin today

The online applications will be released on September 2 for candidates to submit their details and required documents. Details such as the applicant’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, Date of birth (DOB), gender and category will be auto-fetched from the registrations. 

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiAug 31, 2026 01:19 PM IST
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026Candidates can register for the GDS Schedule-II online at indiapost.gov.in (Photo: AI Generated)
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India Post has started the registration process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule-II today, August 31, on its official website. Candidates who want to participate in the recruitment process can start by registering at indiapost.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the registration window has been activated by the authority today and will remain active till September 19, up to 5 pm.  Candidates who are looking forward to applying for this position should note that they are required to register afresh at the above-mentioned portal, as registration numbers generated in previous schedules will not be accepted for the current application submission.

The online applications will be released on September 2 for candidates to submit their details and required documents. Details such as the applicant’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, Date of birth (DOB), gender and category will be auto-fetched from the registrations.

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To apply for the available vacancies, candidates belonging to the general category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The application fee is exempted for all female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), PwBD and Transwomen applicants.

GDS 2026 Schedule-II: Check important dates here

Candidates can refer to the table given below to know the dates for the upcoming GDS 2026 recruitment events.

Online registration starts August 31, 2026
Last date to register  September 19, 2026 (up to 5 pm)
Application submission starts September 2, 2026 
Last date to submit application September 21, 2026 (up to 5 pm)
Edit/Correction Window September 23 to September 24, 2026 (up to 5 pm)

India Post will select candidates for the position on the basis of a system-generated merit list. The authority will prepare the merit list using their Class 10 marks or grades converted into marks, calculated up to four decimal places.

After selection, India Post may verify candidates’ educational and other documents through DigiLocker, API Setu or the concerned education board’s official website. Candidates are advised to keep a DigiLocker account ready and ensure that all the important documents such as their Class 10 marksheet, caste certificate and PwBD certificate, wherever applicable, are available on it.

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