India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Notification issued for 28,740 vacancies up for grab

The India Post has rolled out its much-awaited notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, offering 28,740 vacancies across the country. The recruitment drive also covers positions for Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). All applications must be submitted online via the official portal: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

State-wise vacancies

Postal Circle Vacancies Andhra Pradesh 1,060 Assam 639 Bihar 1,347 Chhattisgarh 1,155 Delhi 42 Gujarat 1,830 Haryana 270 Himachal Pradesh 520 Jammu and Kashmir 267 Jharkhand 908 Karnataka 1,023 Kerala 1,691 Madhya Pradesh 2,120 Maharashtra 3,553 North Eastern 1,014 Odisha 1,191 Punjab 262 Rajasthan 634 Tamil Nadu 2,009 Telangana 609 Uttar Pradesh 3,169 Uttarakhand 445 West Bengal 2,982

Key Dates to Remember

–Registration begins: January 31, 2026

–Last date to apply: February 14, 2026

–Fee payment deadline: February 16, 2026 (till 5 pm)

–Application correction window: February 18–19, 2026

During the correction window, applicants can edit certain details in their submitted forms by paying the prescribed correction fee.

Eligibility & salary

Eligibility requires candidates to have passed Class 10 and be between 18 and 40 years of age, with selection based solely on Class 10 marks. The pay scale ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month for ABPM and GDS posts, while BPM posts offer a higher salary bracket of Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.