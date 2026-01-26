India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Notification issued for 28,740 vacancies up for grab

Eligibility requires candidates to have passed Class 10 and be between 18 and 40 years of age, with selection based solely on Class 10 marks.

The India Post has rolled out its much-awaited notification for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, offering 28,740 vacancies across the country. The recruitment drive also covers positions for Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). All applications must be submitted online via the official portal: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

State-wise vacancies

Postal Circle Vacancies
Andhra Pradesh 1,060
Assam 639
Bihar 1,347
Chhattisgarh 1,155
Delhi 42
Gujarat 1,830
Haryana 270
Himachal Pradesh 520
Jammu and Kashmir 267
Jharkhand 908
Karnataka 1,023
Kerala 1,691
Madhya Pradesh 2,120
Maharashtra 3,553
North Eastern 1,014
Odisha 1,191
Punjab 262
Rajasthan 634
Tamil Nadu 2,009
Telangana 609
Uttar Pradesh 3,169
Uttarakhand 445
West Bengal 2,982

Key Dates to Remember

–Registration begins: January 31, 2026

–Last date to apply: February 14, 2026

–Fee payment deadline: February 16, 2026 (till 5 pm)

–Application correction window: February 18–19, 2026

During the correction window, applicants can edit certain details in their submitted forms by paying the prescribed correction fee.

Eligibility & salary

Eligibility requires candidates to have passed Class 10 and be between 18 and 40 years of age, with selection based solely on Class 10 marks. The pay scale ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month for ABPM and GDS posts, while BPM posts offer a higher salary bracket of Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.

The first shortlist of candidates will be announced on February 28, featuring the division name, office, post name, community, registration number, percentage of marks obtained, and document verification venue.

 

