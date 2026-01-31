India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration begins at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for 28,740 vacancies

The application for the post will start on January 31 and conclude on February 14. (Image: AI generated)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) notification for 28,740 vacancies across 23 postal circles. The application was started on January 31, 2026. The notification will include the registration schedule for GDS, Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) positions.

Aspiring candidates will need to register through the GDS Online Engagement Portal — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. A registration fee of Rs 100 must be paid before submitting the online application. The application for the post will start on January 31 and conclude on February 14.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The registration process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 has begun on January 31 and conclude on February 14. Candidates can pay the application fee until February 16 (5 pm), while the correction window for applications will remain open on February 18 and 19. The first merit list is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2026.