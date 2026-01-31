India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration begins at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for 28,740 vacancies

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Aspiring candidates will need to register through the GDS Online Engagement Portal — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 31, 2026 11:14 AM IST
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Application to begin at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for 28,740 vacanciesThe application for the post will start on January 31 and conclude on February 14. (Image: AI generated)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) notification for 28,740 vacancies across 23 postal circles. The application was started on January 31, 2026. The notification will include the registration schedule for GDS, Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) positions.

Aspiring candidates will need to register through the GDS Online Engagement Portal — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. A registration fee of Rs 100 must be paid before submitting the online application. The application for the post will start on January 31 and conclude on February 14.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The registration process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 has begun on January 31 and conclude on February 14. Candidates can pay the application fee until February 16 (5 pm), while the correction window for applications will remain open on February 18 and 19. The first merit list is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2026.

The merit list will have the division name, office, post name, community, registration number, percentage of marks obtained, and document verification venue.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Vacancies breakdown

Postal Circle Vacancies
Andhra Pradesh 1,060
Assam 639
Bihar 1,347
Chhattisgarh 1,155
Delhi 42
Gujarat 1,830
Haryana 270
Himachal Pradesh 520
Jammu and Kashmir 267
Jharkhand 908
Karnataka 1,023
Kerala 1,691
Madhya Pradesh 2,120
Maharashtra 3,553
North Eastern 1,014
Odisha 1,191
Punjab 262
Rajasthan 634
Tamil Nadu 2,009
Telangana 609
Uttar Pradesh 3,169
Uttarakhand 445
West Bengal 2,982

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years with a Class 10 qualification are eligible to apply for GDS, BPM, and ABPM posts. There will be no written examination — selection will be based on a merit list prepared from Class 10 marks.

Applicants must have passed Mathematics and English from a recognised board and studied the local language at least up to Class 10. In addition, candidates are required to possess basic computer knowledge, cycling skills, and adequate means of livelihood to qualify.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 1: Register using the necessary details

Step 3: Make the fee payment through online mode

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the necessary details

Step 5: Upload scanned documents

Step 5: Submit and take a printout for further reference

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Salary

The pay scale ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month for ABPM and GDS posts, while BPM posts offer a higher salary bracket of Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.

 

Jan 31: Latest News
