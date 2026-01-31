India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration begins at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in for 28,740 vacancies

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: India Post released the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) notification for 28,740 vacancies across 23 postal circles. The application was started on January 31, 2026. The notification will include the registration schedule for GDS, Branch Post Master (BPM), and Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) positions.
Aspiring candidates will need to register through the GDS Online Engagement Portal — indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. A registration fee of Rs 100 must be paid before submitting the online application. The application for the post will start on January 31 and conclude on February 14.
The registration process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 has begun on January 31 and conclude on February 14. Candidates can pay the application fee until February 16 (5 pm), while the correction window for applications will remain open on February 18 and 19. The first merit list is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2026.
The merit list will have the division name, office, post name, community, registration number, percentage of marks obtained, and document verification venue.
|Postal Circle
|Vacancies
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,060
|Assam
|639
|Bihar
|1,347
|Chhattisgarh
|1,155
|Delhi
|42
|Gujarat
|1,830
|Haryana
|270
|Himachal Pradesh
|520
|Jammu and Kashmir
|267
|Jharkhand
|908
|Karnataka
|1,023
|Kerala
|1,691
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,120
|Maharashtra
|3,553
|North Eastern
|1,014
|Odisha
|1,191
|Punjab
|262
|Rajasthan
|634
|Tamil Nadu
|2,009
|Telangana
|609
|Uttar Pradesh
|3,169
|Uttarakhand
|445
|West Bengal
|2,982
Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years with a Class 10 qualification are eligible to apply for GDS, BPM, and ABPM posts. There will be no written examination — selection will be based on a merit list prepared from Class 10 marks.
Applicants must have passed Mathematics and English from a recognised board and studied the local language at least up to Class 10. In addition, candidates are required to possess basic computer knowledge, cycling skills, and adequate means of livelihood to qualify.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Step 1: Register using the necessary details
Step 3: Make the fee payment through online mode
Step 4: Fill out the application form with the necessary details
Step 5: Upload scanned documents
Step 5: Submit and take a printout for further reference
The pay scale ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470 per month for ABPM and GDS posts, while BPM posts offer a higher salary bracket of Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 per month.
