India Post GDS 3rd Merit List Out: How to check

India Post GDS third merit list out at official website (Screenshot from official website)

The Department of Posts has released the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) third merit list 2026. Candidates can check the India Post GDS third merit list on the official portal at indiapost.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can now check the state-wise supplementary list PDF to know their selection status for posts including Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.

The India Post GDS recruitment 2026 is being conducted for 28,636 vacancies across multiple postal circles in the country. The third merit list, released on May 11, has been published separately for various circles, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Telangana, and others.