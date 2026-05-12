India Post GDS 3rd Merit List Out: How to check

The Department of Posts has released the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) third merit list 2026. Candidates can check the India Post GDS third merit list on the official portal at indiapost.gov.in. Candidates who applied for the recruitment drive can now check the state-wise supplementary list PDF to know their selection status for posts including Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.
The India Post GDS recruitment 2026 is being conducted for 28,636 vacancies across multiple postal circles in the country. The third merit list, released on May 11, has been published separately for various circles, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Telangana, and others.
The first merit list for GDS recruitment was announced in March 2026 and the second merit list was released in April.
Candidates shortlisted in the third merit list will now have to appear for the document verification process at their respective divisional offices. As per reports, shortlisted candidates are required to complete document verification by May 26, 2026.
The GDS recruitment process does not involve any written examination. Selection is carried out purely on the basis of Class 10 marks obtained by candidates and the merit prepared accordingly.
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the merit list PDF:
1. Visit the official website
2. Click on the “Shortlisted Candidates” or “Supplementary List-III” link
3. Select the respective postal circle/state
4. Download the PDF merit list
5. Search for the registration number using Ctrl+F
The merit list PDF contains details such as registration number, candidate name, post allotted, and document verification instructions.