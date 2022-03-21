India joins hands with Australian government to establish taskforce on qualifications recognition

The governments of India and Australia are joining hands to establish a taskforce to develop qualifications recognition arrangements between the two countries, that will help enhance two-way mobility.

This collaboration was announced on March 21, 2022 by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. This taskforce will enable and promote the recognition of online and blended learning, joint degrees and offshore campuses.

Acting Minister for Education and Youth, Stuart Robert, said the taskforce would consult with stakeholders to identify opportunities for the recognition of Australian and Indian higher education qualifications, and to make recommendations to improve arrangements based on best principles and practices in recognition.

The two countries are hoping that this taskforce will pave the way for new opportunities for graduates of both India and Australia to use their qualifications. “This collaboration will serve both countries by expanding cooperation in education, and optimising mobility outcomes for Australian and Indian students and graduates, and our education institutions,” said Stuart Robert.

“Improved qualifications recognition arrangements will also underpin trade in professional services between Australia and India,” he added.

This collaboration will also help in implementation of the Australian Strategy for International Education 2021-2030, that aims to strengthen bilateral education cooperation on the recognition of Australian qualifications to support sustainable growth of Australia’s high quality education services offshore.