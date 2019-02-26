‘India is no lesser than any other country in education’

Princess of Sharjah, Sheikha Hend Bint Faisal Al-Qassemi Monday lauded the Indian higher education system and medical institutions, saying it was on par with those abroad. She said Indian talents have found pride of place in global companies and space agencies like Google and NASA.

At Google, 20 to 30 per cent of its employees were from India, she said. “India is no lesser than any other country in this world in terms of education and the rich environmental resources,” Al-Qassemi said while interacting with the students of the Nehru Arts and Science College here.

“I am very proud to say that India also matches high quality in medical and education and I have seen many promising Indian students who are working to develop this country,” she said and appreciated the country’s contribution to the global community.

The princess said educational institutions in India were developing rapidly, while in Sharjah, the standards were high, as also in medical care.

She said Sharjah provides free education for top-ranked students and suggested that private educational institutions and Universities in India come forward to provide merit scholarship who earned good marks in examinations.

Noting that every country has problems of unemployment and poverty, she said the people of India have the capacity to overcome them.

Over the last two decades, the IT sector in India had seen very rapid growth she said and suggested that India utilise their knowledge to eradicate poverty in the world.

On tackling crimes, she said installation of CCTV cameras in all streets in many Arab countries had helped in drastic reduction of incidents.

In India, many city administrations had come forward to install CCTV cameras in public places to ensure the security of the public, she noted.

The princess expressed happiness of being associated with the Nehru Group of Institutions and promised to work together for the cause of higher education.