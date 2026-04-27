Patna, Dehradun, Odisha & more: Heatwave sparks school closures, revised timings in multiple states

Here are other Indian states that have issued similar notices owing to the heatwave across India. (Image: AI Generated)

The Patna district administration on Sunday ordered that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will function only until 11:30 am in view of the ongoing heatwave. The directive, effective from today (April 27) through Thursday, bars academic activities in all government and private schools beyond the cut‑off time. District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM said the extreme weather poses a serious risk to the health and safety of children. Here are other Indian states that have issued similar notices owing to the heatwave across India.

Dehradun

The Dehradun district administration has ordered the closure of all schools from Monday, April 27, in view of the severe and persistent heatwave sweeping the region. The directive applies to all government, private, and non‑government schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as all Anganwadi centres in the district. District Magistrate, along with the District Disaster Management Authority, confirmed the decision, citing the extreme weather conditions.