Patna, Dehradun, Odisha & more: Heatwave sparks school closures, revised timings in multiple states

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 09:13 AM IST
The Patna district administration on Sunday ordered that schools for Classes 1 to 8 will function only until 11:30 am in view of the ongoing heatwave. The directive, effective from today (April 27) through Thursday, bars academic activities in all government and private schools beyond the cut‑off time. District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM said the extreme weather poses a serious risk to the health and safety of children. Here are other Indian states that have issued similar notices owing to the heatwave across India.
Dehradun
The Dehradun district administration has ordered the closure of all schools from Monday, April 27, in view of the severe and persistent heatwave sweeping the region. The directive applies to all government, private, and non‑government schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as all Anganwadi centres in the district. District Magistrate, along with the District Disaster Management Authority, confirmed the decision, citing the extreme weather conditions.
Rajasthan
Amid severe heatwave conditions, the Sikar district administration has revised school timings, directing classes from pre‑primary to Class 8 to operate between 7:30 AM and 11:30 AM, with immediate effect.
Delhi
With summer intensifying in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that school children may be given ORS solution before leaving school to prevent dehydration during their commute.
Noida
The District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has announced revised school timings across Noida to protect students’ health. According to the official notice issued by the DM’s office, all schools will operate from 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM, effective April 27, 2026, until further notice. The directive covers all government, private, and board-affiliated institutions — including CBSE, ICSE, IB, and UP Board schools.
Odisha
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Friday that schools will have summer vacation starting April 27 due to the ongoing heat wave conditions. This decision follows recommendations from the School and Mass Education Department, as stated by the Chief Minister’s Office.