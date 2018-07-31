India has 277 fake engineering colleges, Delhi highest with 66

The institutions have also been directed to take necessary AICTE approval, else they will be shut down. The institutions have also been directed to take necessary AICTE approval, else they will be shut down.

There are as many as 277 fake engineering colleges functioning in India, with Delhi having 66 such institutes offering engineering and technical courses on top of the list. According to a document tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday by Minister of State Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh, besides the national capital, Telangana and West Bengal have 35 and 27 such fake technical institutes, respectively.

The list also includes 23 colleges in Karnataka, 22 colleges in Uttar Pradesh, 18 colleges in Haryana, 16 colleges in Maharashtra, 11 in Tamil Nadu.

The instances of engineering colleges running their courses without the approval of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have come to the notice of the government, mentioned Singh in a written reply to Lok Sabha. The institutions have also been directed to take necessary AICTE approval, else they will be shut down.

Read | List of fake universities running in India

In addition, the University Grants Commission is monitoring this issue and also sent instructions to the heads of the states to take action against such institutes running in their jurisdiction, the minister stated. The commission has already maintained a list of 24 fake universities on its official website.

List of fake engineering colleges in India

Delhi- 66

Telangana- 35

West Bengal- 27

Karnataka- 23

Uttar Pradesh- 22

Himachal Pradesh- 18

Bihar- 17

Maharashtra- 16

Tamil Nadu- 11

Gujarat- 8

Andhra Pradesh- 7

Chandigarh- 7

Punjab- 5

Rajasthan- 3

Uttarakhand- 3

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd