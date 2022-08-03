In several states, digital tools gap in government schools

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 11:37:31 am
In at least 10 states in India, less than 10% of schools are equipped with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools, according to data tabled by the government in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The data was sourced from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus 2020-21, which significantly showed that as the country entered the Covid pandemic and classrooms turned virtual, few children had prior exposure to ICT.
