India, Germany strengthen partnership to promote vocational training

The Indo-German joint working group met in New Delhi on Wednesday to encourage Vocational Education and Training (VET). This was the 12th edition of the meeting, in which the experts assessed the skills gaps present in the country.

KK Dwivedi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and Alexander Hochradel, Senior Policy Officer of division 222: ERASMUS; International Cooperation in Vocational Training, Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) co-chaired the meeting.

The aim of this meeting was to institutionalise a standard mechanism for VET to meet the skill requirements in priority sectors as per the German standards. To achieve this, a skill mapping exercise will be undertaken to assess the skill gaps. Based on this, bridge courses and upskilling programmes will be designed for skill training of Indian workers.

In addition to this, a framework for employer connect will also be established to get an understanding on how skilled certified workers could participate in economic development. “Mutual accreditation of training providers in both countries through G2G, G2B and B2B tie-ups with relevant institutions which have international standards for training, assessment, and certifications will also be undertaken,” the official release stated.

The two participating countries will also provide technical support for Training of Trainers (ToT), Trainers of Assessors (ToA), foreign language training, development of industry-relevant content and curriculum.