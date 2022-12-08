scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

India, Germany strengthen partnership to promote vocational training

A skill mapping exercise will be undertaken to assess the skill gaps, based on which bridge courses and upskilling programmes will be designed for skill training of Indian workers.

Indo-German skill training, skill training, vocational trainingIndia Germany strengthen partnership on the skills agenda. (File image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Indo-German joint working group met in New Delhi on Wednesday to encourage Vocational Education and Training (VET). This was the 12th edition of the meeting, in which the experts assessed the skills gaps present in the country.

KK Dwivedi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India and Alexander Hochradel, Senior Policy Officer of division 222: ERASMUS; International Cooperation in Vocational Training, Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) co-chaired the meeting.

Read | Germany amends student visa application process: ‘Costly but efficient’ say experts, students

The aim of this meeting was to institutionalise a standard mechanism for VET to meet the skill requirements in priority sectors as per the German standards. To achieve this, a skill mapping exercise will be undertaken to assess the skill gaps. Based on this, bridge courses and upskilling programmes will be designed for skill training of Indian workers.

In addition to this, a framework for employer connect will also be established to get an understanding on how skilled certified workers could participate in economic development. “Mutual accreditation of training providers in both countries through G2G, G2B and B2B tie-ups with relevant institutions which have international standards for training, assessment, and certifications will also be undertaken,” the official release stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?

The two participating countries will also provide technical support for Training of Trainers (ToT), Trainers of Assessors (ToA), foreign language training, development of industry-relevant content and curriculum.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 03:11:24 pm
Next Story

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response to Sweden-based professor Ashok Swain’s plea against cancellation of OCI card

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close