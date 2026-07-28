India funds construction of school building in Nepal with NPR 75 million aid

The government of India has pledged Nepalee Rupees 75 million for the construction of the Gokuleshwor Secondary School (Image via Embassy of India in Kathmandu)

Foundation stone for the construction of a school building, to be built with financial assistance from India, was laid in the Sudur Paschim province of Nepal.

The government of India has pledged Nepalee Rupees 75 million for the construction of the Gokuleshwor Secondary School, Shailyashikhar Municipality – 9, Darchula district of Sudur Paschim Province.

The foundation stone was jointly laid on Monday by Basist Nandan, first secretary, Indian Embassy at Kathmandu and Bijay Singh Dhami, Mayor of Shailyashikhar Municipality, said a press release from the Indian Embassy here.

This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) will be implemented through the Shailyashikhar Municipality, Darchula district, it said.