‘Support skills, ease of movement of workers, students,’: Ind-EU mobility pact brings opportunities for Indians

India and the European Union finalised a comprehensive mobility agreement on Tuesday, which will create new opportunities for Indian students and professionals in Europe. This agreement was reached during the India-EU summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa.

“This (pact) will open up new opportunities in the European Union for Indian students, workers, and professionals,” Modi said after the summit.

“We have a long-standing and extensive cooperation in science and technology. Today, we have decided to strengthen these important linkages further,” he said in his media statement. France, Germany, and Italy are among the European nations that have migration and mobility partnerships with India. The two sides also launched a strategic agenda to provide for cooperation in a range of areas for the next five years.