India embarks on G20 presidency journey with ‘University Connect’: UGC Chairperson

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar today said that India has begun its G20 presidency journey with a programme called ‘University Connect’ where students of universities across the country will engage each other.

“During India’s G20 presidency, students of several universities will create awareness about the importance of the G20 presidency and how India can be a role model for the rest of the world through its G20 Presidency of healing, harmony, and hope,” Kumar said.

“It is wonderful that India began today its G20 presidency journey with “University Connect” by engaging with students of universities across the country, he said.

India formally assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 with a focus on counter-terrorism and “unity” in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis.

“Our students will also be ambassadors of our country in showcasing to the visiting G20 members the rapid, inclusive developmental progress that India is going through,” the University Grants Commission (UGC) head added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.