scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

India embarks on G20 presidency journey with ‘University Connect’: UGC Chairperson

India formally assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 with a focus on counter-terrorism and "unity" in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis.

UGC, UGC Chairperson, UGC Chairperson on G20, India G20 presidency, University Connect, UGC Chairperson on University ConnectThe G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ File)

UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar today said that India has begun its G20 presidency journey with a programme called ‘University Connect’ where students of universities across the country will engage each other.

Read |UGC draft norms on fixed term for Chancellor, mandatory corpus amount irks deemed-to-be universities

“During India’s G20 presidency, students of several universities will create awareness about the importance of the G20 presidency and how India can be a role model for the rest of the world through its G20 Presidency of healing, harmony, and hope,” Kumar said.

“It is wonderful that India began today its G20 presidency journey with “University Connect” by engaging with students of universities across the country, he said.

India formally assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 with a focus on counter-terrorism and “unity” in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

“Our students will also be ambassadors of our country in showcasing to the visiting G20 members the rapid, inclusive developmental progress that India is going through,” the University Grants Commission (UGC) head added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 03:46:49 pm
Next Story

Vidyut Jammwal’s tightrope walking skills leave netizens in awe

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close