India Education Summit Day 3 LIVE Updates: Employability to ability to think, major issues up for discussion

Third and final day of India Education Summit begins today.

India Education Summit Day 3 LIVE updates: The last and final day of the India Education Summit begins today. After Union Education Minister, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, today we will continue to have dignitaries from the education sector. The theme of the day is ‘journey towards a new word’ as we discuss the future of education in a post COVID era.

The day begins with an address from Supreeth Nagaraju – Head Education, Digital Media – India & South Asia, Adobe. It will be followed by panels discussing different issues including ‘creating modern thinkers’, ‘from education to employment’, and a closing remark from Sapna Chadha, senior director of marketing Southeast Asia and India, Google.

After almost a year-long shutdown of education institutes, the sector has gone through a lot of change which is expected to have a lasting impact, as per experts. Further, a New Education Policy has been rolled-out which envisions a complete overhaul of the education system in the country – leading to a lot of uncertainties, challenges, and opportunities.