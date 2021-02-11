scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 11, 2021
India Education Summit Day 3 LIVE Updates: Employability to ability to think, major issues up for discussion

India Education Summit Day 3 LIVE updates: The final day will have panels discussing different issues including 'creating modern thinkers', 'from education to employment', and a closing remark from Sapna Chadha, Senior Director of Marketing Southeast Asia and India, Google.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 11, 2021 9:27:44 am
Third and final day of India Education Summit begins today.

India Education Summit Day 3 LIVE updates: The last and final day of the India Education Summit begins today. After Union Education Minister, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, today we will continue to have dignitaries from the education sector. The theme of the day is ‘journey towards a new word’ as we discuss the future of education in a post COVID era.

The day begins with an address from Supreeth Nagaraju – Head Education, Digital Media – India & South Asia, Adobe. It will be followed by panels discussing different issues including ‘creating modern thinkers’, ‘from education to employment’, and a closing remark from Sapna Chadha, senior director of marketing Southeast Asia and India, Google.

After almost a year-long shutdown of education institutes, the sector has gone through a lot of change which is expected to have a lasting impact, as per experts. Further, a New Education Policy has been rolled-out which envisions a complete overhaul of the education system in the country – leading to a lot of uncertainties, challenges, and opportunities.

Live Blog

India Education Summit Day 3 LIVE updates: How to create employable youth to independent thinkers, read major takeaways from discussions here

09:27 (IST)11 Feb 2021
Welcome to the final day of the summit

Welcome to the third and final day of the summit. The India Education Summit presented by Indian Express Online, Google for Education, and co-presented by Adobe is a platform to discuss ideas, issues, and roadmaps for the future of education. Starting from February 9, the event saw participation from stakeholders including private, public, and edtech space, investors, students, and academicians have also joined the event.

Third and final day of India Education Summit 2021 begins. (Express Photo/Representational)

Indian Education Summit Day 3: The first India Education Summit 2021 has seen participation from government, private, ed-tech players, NGOS, recruiters, academicians, and students. Views and suggestions have come from different stakeholders. The platform to discuss, hold dialogue was presented by Indian Express Online with Google for Education and co-presented by Adobe. While it is the end of the summit, it is also the beginning of learning and change in the education sphere.

