India Education Summit 2022 Live Updates: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to begin inaugural address soon

Indian Education Summit 2022 Live Updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address on day 1 of the Indian Education Summit 2022. The two-day conference dedicated to discussing the future of education begins today. From the impact of Covid-19 on students to one year into the National Education Policy 2020 – the education sector has undergone a complete overhaul in the past year.

The sessions will include discussion on technology intervention in Government education, personalised education, keeping kids safe online and more.

Stakeholders from different domains of the education sector will hold discussions on the most pressing issues in the space. Day 1 will have a discussion on one year into the National Education Policy, its impacts, and the implementation report. Through the event, participants will also have a chance to learn and implement blended education, meet educators of the new world and interact on a real-time basis with speakers as well as fellow attendees.