Wednesday, April 06, 2022
India Education Summit 2022 Live Updates: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to begin inaugural address soon

Indian Education Summit 2022 Live Updates: Beginning on March 6, IES is a two-day event where stakeholders from different spheres of the education domain will discuss the 'future of education'.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: April 6, 2022 9:58:59 am
India Education SummitIndian Education Summit 2022 begins today. (File)

Indian Education Summit 2022 Live Updates: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address on day 1 of the Indian Education Summit 2022. The two-day conference dedicated to discussing the future of education begins today. From the impact of Covid-19 on students to one year into the National Education Policy 2020 – the education sector has undergone a complete overhaul in the past year.

The sessions will include discussion on technology intervention in Government education, personalised education, keeping kids safe online and more. 

Stakeholders from different domains of the education sector will hold discussions on the most pressing issues in the space. Day 1 will have a discussion on one year into the National Education Policy, its impacts, and the implementation report. Through the event, participants will also have a chance to learn and implement blended education, meet educators of the new world and interact on a real-time basis with speakers as well as fellow attendees.

Live Blog

Indian Education Summit 2022 LIVE Updates: Taking educating to all, key takeaways from the summit on the future of education in India

09:58 (IST)06 Apr 2022
What to expect from IES 2022?

Stakeholders from different domains of the education sector will hold discussions on the most pressing issues in the space. Day 1 will have a discussion on the National Education Policy, its impacts, and implementation plan. Through the event, participants will also have a chance to learn and implement blended education, meet educators of the new world and interact on a real-time basis wuth speakers as well as fellow attendees.

09:46 (IST)06 Apr 2022
Where to watch the event?

Interested can register themselves by clicking at the top right button 'Indian Education Sumit' on the indianexpress.com homepage. One can also visit indianeducationsummit.in to catch the updates and participate in the event. The event will also be live-streamed at the Youtube Channel of Indian Express Online. For more updates keep watching this space.

09:37 (IST)06 Apr 2022
What is IES 2022?

Indian Education Summit (IES) 2022 is a dialogue platform hosted by the Indian Express Online media where stakeholders from different spheres of the education domain will discuss the 'future of education’. Beginning on March 6, it is a three-day event. On the first day, Education Minister will talk about India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the vision of an educated India. The discussion starts at 10 am.

Indian Education Summit begins today. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

The two-day event to discuss the future of education has begun today with the inaugural address of Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan. On day 2, special address by Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM, Delhi, and discussion on major happenings including educators of the new world among others.

 

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
