India claims 5th spot globally with 52 universities in QS World Rankings 2026

The latest QS World University Rankings features more than 1,500 institutions across 106 countries. The global top spot remains with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), while Stanford University climbed to joint second place alongside Imperial College London.
The rankings continue to be dominated by institutions from the United States and the United Kingdom, but with several Asian universities also improving their positions.
Among Indian institutions, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi emerged as the country’s highest-ranked university at 118th globally. It was followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), reinforced the claim of continued dominance of the IITs and leading public institutions in the global rankings. However, QS also noted in its statement that India’s growth in global higher education is not simply an IIT story.
|Rank
|University
|Country
|1
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|United States
|2
|Stanford University
|United States
|2
|Imperial College London
|United Kingdom
|4
|University of Oxford
|United Kingdom
|5
|Harvard University
|United States
|6
|University of Cambridge
|United Kingdom
|7
|California Institute of Technology (Caltech)
|United States
|8
|UCL
|United Kingdom
|8
|ETH Zurich
|Switzerland
|10
|National University of Singapore (NUS)
|Singapore
|11
|The University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|12
|Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
|Singapore
|13
|Peking University
|China
|14
|Tsinghua University
|China
|15
|University of Pennsylvania
|United States
|16
|Yale University
|United States
|16
|Cornell University
|United States
|18
|The Chinese University of Hong Kong
|Hong Kong SAR
|19
|UNSW Sydney
|Australia
|20
|Johns Hopkins University
|United States
|20
|University of California, Berkeley
|United States
|22
|EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne
|Switzerland
|22
|The University of Melbourne
|Australia
|24
|University of Chicago
|United States
|25
|Technical University of Munich
|Germany
|26
|Fudan University
|China
|27
|Princeton University
|United States
|28
|The University of Sydney
|Australia
|29
|Australian National University
|Australia
|30
|McGill University
|Canada
|31
|Monash University
|Australia
|32
|University of Toronto
|Canada
|33
|The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
|Hong Kong SAR
|34
|Université PSL
|France
|35
|The University of Edinburgh
|United Kingdom
|36
|Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|China
|37
|King’s College London
|United Kingdom
|38
|Seoul National University
|South Korea
|39
|The University of Tokyo
|Japan
|=40
|The University of Manchester
|United Kingdom
|=40
|The University of Queensland
|Australia
|42
|Yonsei University
|South Korea
|=43
|Columbia University
|United States
|=43
|Institut Polytechnique de Paris
|France
|=45
|Northwestern University
|United States
|45
|University of British Columbia
|Canada
|47
|Zhejiang University
|China
|48
|Delft University of Technology
|Netherlands
|49
|University of California, Los Angeles
|United States
|50
|The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
|Hong Kong SAR
India’s presence in the QS World University Rankings 2027 shows an overall change in its higher education landscape. With 52 ranked institutions, India is now the world’s fifth most represented higher education system, behind only the United States, the United Kingdom, Mainland China and Germany.
|Country
|Ranked
|New
|Improved
|Stable
|Declined
|USA
|184
|3
|13%
|21%
|66%
|UK
|93
|4
|35%
|22%
|43%
|Mainland China
|85
|13
|72%
|14%
|14%
|Germany
|60
|11
|16%
|6%
|78%
|India
|52
|2
|52%
|18%
|30%
The country’s representation has grown from just 14 institutions in the 2017 edition to 52 in 2027, marking a 271 per cent increase over the decade. According to QS, this is the fastest proportional growth among G20 nations. More than half (52 per cent) of previously ranked Indian universities improved their positions this year, while 18 institutions achieved their highest-ever rankings.
IIT Delhi retained its position as India’s highest-ranked university, moving up to 118th globally and matching the best rank ever achieved by an Indian institution. India also demonstrated growing strength in research and employability metrics. Eleven Indian universities feature among the world’s top 100 for Citations per Faculty, while six rank among the global top 100 for Employer Reputation.
The rankings also highlight the contrast between India and several established higher education systems. While 67 per cent of ranked US institutions and 78 per cent of German institutions recorded declines this year, India posted one of the strongest improvement rates among major systems. Twenty-six Indian universities improved their rankings, nine remained stable, 15 declined and two entered the rankings for the first time.
QS noted that India’s large youth population, expanding higher education participation and growing research output are helping drive its rise. The country now has the world’s third-largest research output base.