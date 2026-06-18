India claims 5th spot globally with 52 universities in QS World Rankings 2026

The latest QS World University Rankings features more than 1,500 institutions across 106 countries. The global top spot remains with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), while Stanford University climbed to joint second place alongside Imperial College London.

The rankings continue to be dominated by institutions from the United States and the United Kingdom, but with several Asian universities also improving their positions.

Among Indian institutions, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi emerged as the country’s highest-ranked university at 118th globally. It was followed by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), reinforced the claim of continued dominance of the IITs and leading public institutions in the global rankings. However, QS also noted in its statement that India’s growth in global higher education is not simply an IIT story.

QS World University Rankings 2027: Complete list of top 50

Rank University Country 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States 2 Stanford University United States 2 Imperial College London United Kingdom 4 University of Oxford United Kingdom 5 Harvard University United States 6 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 7 California Institute of Technology (Caltech) United States 8 UCL United Kingdom 8 ETH Zurich Switzerland 10 National University of Singapore (NUS) Singapore 11 The University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR 12 Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore 13 Peking University China 14 Tsinghua University China 15 University of Pennsylvania United States 16 Yale University United States 16 Cornell University United States 18 The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong SAR 19 UNSW Sydney Australia 20 Johns Hopkins University United States 20 University of California, Berkeley United States 22 EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne Switzerland 22 The University of Melbourne Australia 24 University of Chicago United States 25 Technical University of Munich Germany 26 Fudan University China 27 Princeton University United States 28 The University of Sydney Australia 29 Australian National University Australia 30 McGill University Canada 31 Monash University Australia 32 University of Toronto Canada 33 The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Hong Kong SAR 34 Université PSL France 35 The University of Edinburgh United Kingdom 36 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China 37 King’s College London United Kingdom 38 Seoul National University South Korea 39 The University of Tokyo Japan =40 The University of Manchester United Kingdom =40 The University of Queensland Australia 42 Yonsei University South Korea =43 Columbia University United States =43 Institut Polytechnique de Paris France =45 Northwestern University United States 45 University of British Columbia Canada 47 Zhejiang University China 48 Delft University of Technology Netherlands 49 University of California, Los Angeles United States 50 The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hong Kong SAR

India context: Growing presence in global rankings

India’s presence in the QS World University Rankings 2027 shows an overall change in its higher education landscape. With 52 ranked institutions, India is now the world’s fifth most represented higher education system, behind only the United States, the United Kingdom, Mainland China and Germany.

Country Ranked New Improved Stable Declined USA 184 3 13% 21% 66% UK 93 4 35% 22% 43% Mainland China 85 13 72% 14% 14% Germany 60 11 16% 6% 78% India 52 2 52% 18% 30%

The country’s representation has grown from just 14 institutions in the 2017 edition to 52 in 2027, marking a 271 per cent increase over the decade. According to QS, this is the fastest proportional growth among G20 nations. More than half (52 per cent) of previously ranked Indian universities improved their positions this year, while 18 institutions achieved their highest-ever rankings.

IIT Delhi retained its position as India’s highest-ranked university, moving up to 118th globally and matching the best rank ever achieved by an Indian institution. India also demonstrated growing strength in research and employability metrics. Eleven Indian universities feature among the world’s top 100 for Citations per Faculty, while six rank among the global top 100 for Employer Reputation.

The rankings also highlight the contrast between India and several established higher education systems. While 67 per cent of ranked US institutions and 78 per cent of German institutions recorded declines this year, India posted one of the strongest improvement rates among major systems. Twenty-six Indian universities improved their rankings, nine remained stable, 15 declined and two entered the rankings for the first time.

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QS noted that India’s large youth population, expanding higher education participation and growing research output are helping drive its rise. The country now has the world’s third-largest research output base.