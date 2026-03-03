India, Canada deepen educational ties with new talent, innovation strategy

CANADIAN PRIME Minister Mark Carney on Monday highlighted strong Canada-India ties, noting that 4 lakh Indian students are currently in Canada. “That is twice the number in the United States and four times the number in the United Kingdom,” he said, addressing reporters alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While announcing the Canada-India Talent and Innovation Strategy with 13 university partnerships in New Delhi on Monday, Carney said these students “deepen our ties”.

In the past couple of years, Indian students — for whom Canada is among the top destinations — have faced an unprecedented spike in visa refusals, long processing delays, and confusion over housing and post-study work rules. In that context, during Carney’s visit, the two sides discussed ways to get around this and looked towards a shift in education policy — moving away from “volume-driven student mobility to structured academic collaboration”, said MEA, Secretary (East), P Kumaran, briefing reporters at the conclusion of the Canadian PM’s visit on Monday.