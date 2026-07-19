India bags four gold medals at International Chemistry Olympiad 2026, JEE Advanced topper among winners

Team India at the International Chemistry Olympiad that concluded in Uzbekistan on July 19 (Photo: HBCSE-TIFR)

India secured four gold medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2026, registering its best-ever performance at the competition. The Indian team finished joint first in the overall rankings alongside China, Vietnam and an individual participant from Russia at the Olympiad held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 10 to 19.

In a statement, the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), said that 363 students from 93 countries participated in this year’s Olympiad. It was India’s 27th appearance at the International Chemistry Olympiad and its best performance so far.

The four Indian students who won gold medals are Debadatta Priyadarshi from Bhubaneswar, Odisha; Harshit Singhal from Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab; Kabeer Chhillar from Delhi; and Sandeep Kuchi from Hyderabad, Telangana.