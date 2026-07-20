India bags 2 gold, 4 silver medals at Mathematics Olympiads in China

Indian students have, yet again, outshined at the International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) and will come home with two gold and four silver medals.

The winning team includes Aarav Gupta (Delhi) and Abel George Mathew (Karnataka) with gold and the silver medallists were Bairav Murugan (Karnataka), Kanav Talwar (Delhi) Sanjana Philo Chacko (Kerala), Shreya Shantanu Mundhada (Maharashtra). Moreover, it is the second consecutive medal winning streak at IMO for the trio Talwar, Gupta and Mathew – all of whom had bagged gold medals at the IMO-2025 in Australia.

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