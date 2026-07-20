India bags 2 gold, 4 silver medals at Mathematics Olympiads in China

Indian students have, yet again, outshined at the International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) and will come home with two gold and four silver medals.
The winning team includes Aarav Gupta (Delhi) and Abel George Mathew (Karnataka) with gold and the silver medallists were Bairav Murugan (Karnataka), Kanav Talwar (Delhi) Sanjana Philo Chacko (Kerala), Shreya Shantanu Mundhada (Maharashtra). Moreover, it is the second consecutive medal winning streak at IMO for the trio Talwar, Gupta and Mathew – all of whom had bagged gold medals at the IMO-2025 in Australia.
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India is most likely to settle for the 7th position in the world this year, said officials at the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE-TIFR), Mumbai. This centre is the nodal centre that trains the high-schoolers to participate in the international Olympiads.
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The 67th edition of IMO is underway in Shanghai, China, and concludes on Monday. This year, the Mathematics Olympiad saw the largest ever student participation: 666 students from 117 countries, making it one of the toughest tests in Mathematics, globally.
The Indian team of 2026 was mentored by Mainak Ghosh of HBCSE, Anant Mudgal of Mathelots Pvt. Ltd. along with observers Siddharth Choppara from the Chennai Mathematical Institute and Adhitya Mangudy of MIT, USA.
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With the newest medal additions, it is for the fourth consecutive year when India has stood among the ten countries. In 2024, India stood fourth with four gold and two silver medals in the competition held in the UK. The IMO-2023 held in Japan saw India bring home two gold and four silver medals and settle in the 9th position globally.
This year, Indian students have performed exceptionally well in the recently held Olympiads for Physics, Chemistry and Biology.