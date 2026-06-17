India among top 3 destinations for AI talent even as global skilled migration falls 12%: BCG report

India continues to be a critical cog in the wheel in every major talent category globally. (Image: AI)

India has emerged as one of the world’s leading destinations for artificial intelligence (AI) and STEM talent, even as global mobility of highly skilled professionals declined sharply in 2025, according to a report, BCG Top Talent Tracker Q2 2026, released by the Boston Consulting Group.

The latest edition of BCG’s proprietary tracker found that India now ranks among the world’s top three destinations for both AI and STEM talent. The country holds around 6 per cent of globally mobile AI talent and 7 per cent of STEM talent, underscoring its growing importance in the global race for high-skilled workers.

Notably, India recorded the largest single-year increase in AI talent share among major destinations, gaining 1.3 percentage points in 2025. It also increased its share across all four categories tracked by BCG: