India saw 1,807% surge in Forward Deployed Engineer jobs: How well does it pay?

Job postings for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) in India grew nearly 19-fold between June 2025 and June 2026, according to the latest data from Indeed, a global job-search platform. Growth was gradual through early 2026 before accelerating from March. Demand moderated after the June peak but stayed high.
Indeed linked the trend to companies moving engineers closer to customers and their business needs, rather than simply responding to the AI boom.
In its day-to-day functioning, FDEs need a mix of technical skills and customer-facing experience. They must understand a customer’s problem, build and deploy a solution, and ensure it works in practice. They also feed customer insights back to engineering and product teams.
How does an FDE get paid?
Indeed said its FDE sample is too small to support a reliable median salary. As a proxy, it benchmarked the role against India’s Software Development sector, where FDE pay is expected to sit toward the higher end when the job requires advanced technical skills, customer engagement and deployment ownership.
Glassdoor’s India FDE salary page reports average base pay of about Rs 12 lakh a year, in a range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, based on 28 submissions as of its January 2026 update.
Current listings show a wide spread in employer-provided or estimated pay. Some roles are junior or implementation-focused, while others seek experienced engineers to lead complex enterprise deployments or work with advanced AI systems. Pay varies with experience, location, employer, specialisation and the extent of customer and deployment responsibility.
Data centres: the infrastructure side
Indeed data shows data centre job postings have nearly doubled over the last two years and now account for 1.3 per cent of all Indian job postings. About 28 per cent of these roles are in software, while demand also spans industrial engineering, project management and facility operations.
Glassdoor India data shows Data Centre Engineers and Technicians earn about Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh a year on average. Senior roles reach Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19 lakh or more in hubs such as Mumbai and Bengaluru. Community discussions show IT support professionals asking how to move into L3 and L4 Data Centre Technician roles, and whether degrees are essential or certifications can substitute.
According to the report, the rise of FDE roles and Data Centre hiring together shows that India’s AI economy will depend on a broad workforce: people who can build solutions, deploy them in real business environments, and operate the systems that let them scale.