India saw 1,807% surge in Forward Deployed Engineer jobs: How well does it pay?

Glassdoor’s India FDE salary page reports average base pay of about Rs 12 lakh a year, in a range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, based on 28 submissions as of its January 2026 update.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 14, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Forward Deployed Engineer salary city trendsIndeed linked the trend to companies moving engineers closer to customers and their business needs, rather than simply responding to the AI boom (AI Image)
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Job postings for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) in India grew nearly 19-fold between June 2025 and June 2026, according to the latest data from Indeed, a global job-search platform. Growth was gradual through early 2026 before accelerating from March. Demand moderated after the June peak but stayed high.

Indeed linked the trend to companies moving engineers closer to customers and their business needs, rather than simply responding to the AI boom.

In its day-to-day functioning, FDEs need a mix of technical skills and customer-facing experience. They must understand a customer’s problem, build and deploy a solution, and ensure it works in practice. They also feed customer insights back to engineering and product teams.

How does an FDE get paid?

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Indeed said its FDE sample is too small to support a reliable median salary. As a proxy, it benchmarked the role against India’s Software Development sector, where FDE pay is expected to sit toward the higher end when the job requires advanced technical skills, customer engagement and deployment ownership.

Glassdoor’s India FDE salary page reports average base pay of about Rs 12 lakh a year, in a range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, based on 28 submissions as of its January 2026 update.

 

India saw 1,807% surge in Forward Deployed Engineer jobs: How does it pay?

FDE job postings, June 2025 to June 2026 (Indeed), and pay (Glassdoor India). Tap a tab or a bar to explore.
1,807%
year-on-year rise in FDE postings in June 2026, nearly 19-fold
₹12 lakh
average FDE base pay a year, range ₹9–16 lakh
FDE postings vs the same month a year earlier
June 2026Nearly 19x (+1,807%)
July 2026Nearly 16x
August 2026More than 6x
Bars drawn on a 0–20x scale.
Growth was gradual through early 2026 and accelerated from March. Demand moderated after the June peak but stayed high.
Where FDE listings appear (Glassdoor India)
Bengaluru Hyderabad Chennai New Delhi Mumbai Remote
Employers include technology companies, consulting firms, startups and specialist AI businesses.
Yearly pay in India, ₹ lakh. Tap a bar for details.
FDE and Software Engineer bars show base-pay range; white marker shows the average. Data Centre bar shows the average pay range; striped bar shows senior roles in hubs such as Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Forward Deployed Engineer: average base pay of about ₹12 lakh a year, range ₹9–16 lakh, from 28 submissions (Glassdoor India, January 2026 update). Indeed's FDE sample is too small for a reliable median, so it benchmarked against India's Software Development sector, where FDE pay is expected toward the higher end for roles needing advanced technical skills, customer engagement and deployment ownership.
Software Engineer: average base pay of about ₹10 lakh a year, range ₹6–18 lakh, from a substantially larger sample (Glassdoor India).
Data Centre Engineers and Technicians: about ₹8–12 lakh a year on average. Senior roles reach ₹16–19 lakh or more in major hubs such as Mumbai and Bengaluru (Glassdoor India).
Recent FDE submissions: total pay, 1–3 years' experience
₹23–27 lakh
Bengaluru
₹22–26 lakh
Hyderabad
Beyond software: the infrastructure behind AI
Nearly 2x
Data Centre job postings over the last two years (Indeed Hiring Lab)
1.3%
share of all Indian job postings
28%
of Data Centre roles are in software
₹8–12 lakh
average yearly pay, Data Centre Engineers and Technicians (Glassdoor India)
Software: 28%Rest: industrial engineering, project management, facility operations
Source: Indeed, Glassdoor India. FDE pay figures are based on 28 submissions.
Express InfoGenIE
 

Current listings show a wide spread in employer-provided or estimated pay. Some roles are junior or implementation-focused, while others seek experienced engineers to lead complex enterprise deployments or work with advanced AI systems. Pay varies with experience, location, employer, specialisation and the extent of customer and deployment responsibility.

Data centres: the infrastructure side

Indeed data shows data centre job postings have nearly doubled over the last two years and now account for 1.3 per cent of all Indian job postings. About 28 per cent of these roles are in software, while demand also spans industrial engineering, project management and facility operations.

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Glassdoor India data shows Data Centre Engineers and Technicians earn about Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh a year on average. Senior roles reach Rs 16 lakh to Rs 19 lakh or more in hubs such as Mumbai and Bengaluru. Community discussions show IT support professionals asking how to move into L3 and L4 Data Centre Technician roles, and whether degrees are essential or certifications can substitute.

According to the report, the rise of FDE roles and Data Centre hiring together shows that India’s AI economy will depend on a broad workforce: people who can build solutions, deploy them in real business environments, and operate the systems that let them scale.

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