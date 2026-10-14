India saw 1,807% surge in Forward Deployed Engineer jobs: How well does it pay?

Indeed linked the trend to companies moving engineers closer to customers and their business needs, rather than simply responding to the AI boom (AI Image)

Job postings for Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) in India grew nearly 19-fold between June 2025 and June 2026, according to the latest data from Indeed, a global job-search platform. Growth was gradual through early 2026 before accelerating from March. Demand moderated after the June peak but stayed high.

Indeed linked the trend to companies moving engineers closer to customers and their business needs, rather than simply responding to the AI boom.

In its day-to-day functioning, FDEs need a mix of technical skills and customer-facing experience. They must understand a customer’s problem, build and deploy a solution, and ensure it works in practice. They also feed customer insights back to engineering and product teams.