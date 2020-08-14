Independence Day 2020 Speech Ideas: How to ace it virtually

Independence Day 2020: Here's how to make the most of the virtual celebration. (Image: Pixabay)

Independence Day Speech: The 73rd Independence Day might not be witnessing the heavy drum rolls and the march pasts in the schools. There might not be assemblies with sweets and students, however, the tricolour will be hoisted and the sacrifices and fights of Indians to attain independence will be remembered. The pandemic has just moved the celebrations online for most of the schools.

With no stage and addressing the audience through a camera might make the experience different for teachers, principals and students. Here are some tips to ensure your performance goes well and audiences are engaged right till the end –

Presentation: Just because you have to perform from home or remotely, does not mean the presentation would be any less. In fact, it would be more critical. People will be looking at you closely. A good posture, a smile and a nice camera angle practised and set-up much in advance with proper lighting and audio are additional must-haves.

Not just you: For students and teachers who have to deliver a speech, it is important to add more than just a mug shot for the audience to see. Having a good posture and judicious use of hand movements is a must but it becomes critical to lure the audience’s attention till the end. Having a presentation that can go along with the speech, adding infographics or pictures in between would make the entire experience better.

Beyond the performance: A good performer always pays respect to others as well. If the event is live, muting yourself, and being respectful while someone else is performing is very important. One also has to be aware of their surroundings as it is not just you but your background too is visible and audible.

Feedback: Do not forget to leave an encouraging comment and discussion on the post. A bit of encouragement and a healthy dialogue are the keys to democracy.

