IND-SAT 2020 application process opens for foreign students aspire to ‘Study in India’

IND-SAT 2020: The application process for the Indian Scholastic Assessment (IND-SAT 2020) is open for foreign students wished to study in India. Interested candidates can apply through the website- studyinindia.gov.in. The online application process will be closed on April 15, 2020. The examination is likely to be conducted in mid-May.

“The student would be notified regarding the IND-SAT exam via mails. Details on the same would be available on the SII portal and student dashboard too,” as mentioned in the Study in India portal.

The examination will be of 90 minutes covering subjects like Verbal, Quant, and Logical. “The medium of the paper would be in English and the exam is expected to be conducted in mid-May. It is a multiple-choice objective paper, timed at 90 minutes. The students will be assessed in the given areas – Verbal, Quantitative and Logical Reasoning,” the release mentioned.

IND-SAT 2020: Syllabus

Verbal Reasoning

Reading comprehension, Fill in the blanks, Grammar, Paragraph completion and inference, Parajumbles, Analogies, Antonyms, Synonyms, One-word substitution, Sentence correction, Idioms & Phrases.

Quantitative Aptitude

Algebra, Averages, Equations – Linear & Quadratic, Geometry, HCF & LCM, Number System, Partnership, Percentages, Progressions – Arithmetic, Geometry, Profit and Loss, Ratios and Proportions, Time-Speed-Distance, Work and Time, Interest.

Logical Reasoning

Seating Arrangements, Blood Relations, Direction sense, Series/Sequencing, Syllogism, Venn diagrams, Rankings, Puzzles, Coding & Decoding.

The examinations will be conducted at 13 centres all over the world- Kathmandu, Birgunj (Nepal), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Dhaka, Rajshahi (Bangladesh), Thimphu, Phuntsholing (Bhutan), Kampala (Uganda), DaresSalaam (Tanzania), Kigali (Rwanda), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Nairobi (Kenya), Lusaka (Zambia), Jakarta (Indonesia), PortLouis (Mauritius), New Delhi, Bangalore.

