scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Increase in SC, ST and OBC students enrolment in higher education institutions: AISHE 2020-21

AISHE 2020-21: The report released by the Ministry of Education showed that of the 4.13 crore students enrolled in Higher Education Institutes during 2020-21, 14.2 per cent belonged to SC category, 5.8 per cent ST category and 35.8 per cent to OBC category. The remaining 44.2 per cent students were from other communities.

Increase in SC, ST and OBC students in higher education institutionsThe Ministry of Education has been conducting All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) since 2011, covering all higher educational institutions located in the country and imparting higher education. Representative Image. Image by Praveen Khanna
Listen to this article
Increase in SC, ST and OBC students enrolment in higher education institutions: AISHE 2020-21
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

There has been an increase in the enrollment of students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in higher education institutions between 2014–15 and 2020–21, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-21.

ST students have seen the largest growth, with a nearly 47 per cent increase. According to the Ministry of Education‘s report, 14.2 per cent of the 4.13 crore students registered in 2020–21 belonged to the SC group, 5.8 per cent into the ST category, and 35.8 per cent fell into the OBC category. The remaining 44.2 per cent of pupils came from different communities.

“The growth in enrolment of Scheduled Caste students in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20 is 4.2 per cent, whereas the growth in 2019-20 over 2018-19 was 1.6 pc. Further, overall increase in SC student enrollment since 2014-15 is 27.96 per cent. Enrolment of Scheduled Tribe students has increased to 24.1 lakh in 2020-21 from 21.6 lakh in 2019-20,” the report said.

Read |AISHE 2020-21: After NEP 2020, student enrolments in MPhil decrease by 61% in 5 years

“This increase (11.9 pc) is significantly higher than the increase recorded the previous year (4.3 pc). Notably, overall increase in ST student enrolment since 2014-15 is 47.00 pc,” it added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

According to the survey report, enrolment of students from Other Backward Classes has increased to about 1.48 crore in 2020-21 from 1.42 crore in 2019-20. Also, overall increase in OBC student enrolment since 2014-15 is 31.67 per cent.

The Ministry of Education has been conducting All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) since 2011, covering all higher educational institutions located in the country and imparting higher education. The survey collects detailed information on different parameters such as student enrolment, teachers’ data, infrastructural information, financial information, etc.

Read |Number of foreign students in India dips; lack of job opportunities may be to blame

For the first time, in AISHE 2020-21, the higher education institutions, or HEIs, have filled the data online through the Web Data Capture Format (DCF) developed by the Department of Higher Education with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The AISHE report noted that total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.13 crore in 2020-21 from 3.85 crore in 2019-20 (increase of 28.80 lakh).

Advertisement

“The annual rate of increase in enrolment has also shown an improvement over the years. The increase in enrolment in 2020-21 over 2019-20 is 7.4 pc, which was 3 pc during 2019-20 and 2.7 pc during 2018-19. Further, overall increase in enrolment since 2014-15 is 20.9 pc.

“A total of 2.12 crore (51.3 pc) male and 2.01 crore (48.7 pc) female students were enrolled in higher education. In 2019-20, the number of male students enrolled was 1.96 crore and female students enrolled was 1.89 crore,” it said.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education has also reached 27.3 per cent. GER is the ratio of 18-23-year-old adults attending college to the total population. It has been calculated according to the 2011 census.

Advertisement
Also Read |AISHE report: Girls outnumber boys in science courses enrolment

Talking about the institute-wise enrolment, the survey said that majority of the enrolment is in government institutions, despite a large share of private institutions in the country.

“The government universities that constitute 59.1 per cent of total universities contribute 73.1 per cent of total enrolment of students. Whereas, private universities that constitute 40 per cent of the total higher education institutions account for only 26.3 per cent of the total enrolment,” the survey read.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 11:18 IST
Next Story

MSMEs want control over raw material prices, new policies for startups in Union budget

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close