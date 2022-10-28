Increase in registration for online education; BBA, MBA most popular courses: UGC

There has also been a significant increase in the number of students who enrolled in online courses from 2020-21 to 2021-22 (File image)

Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelors of Computer Application (BCA) are two of the most popular online undergraduate courses reveals the official data shared by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. A total of 13,764 students enrolled for BBA course while 5,166 students enrolled for BCA and 4,028 for Bachelor of Arts.

Meanwhile, for postgraduate courses, Masters of Business Administration (MBA) remains the most preferred online programme with 28,956 students enrolled in the course. A total of 5,430 students enrolled in the Masters of Computer Application followed by Masters of Commerce with 3300 students enrolled. The enrolment data includes applicants from both India and abroad.

There has also been a significant increase in the number of students who enrolled in online courses from 2020-21 to 2021-22. In 2020-21, a total of 25,905 students registered for online programmes which nearly tripled to 72,400 enrolments in 2021-22.

“Online programmes provide a window of opportunity to many students who are unable to join physically in a college or University. There is a steady increase in the number of enrolments in online programmes. However, this will pick up further once we announce the National Digital University together with flexible online education regulations,” UGC Chaiman tweeted.