Incoming PhD batch at IIM-Kozhikode records 53% women candidates

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode welcomed the latest inductees of its flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) along with the incoming students from PGP-Liberal Studies and Management (PGP-LSM), PGP-Finance and Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD).

A total of 604 students have been admitted into the PGP (483 students), PGP-LSM (53 students), PGP-F (40 students) and DPM (PhD) (28 students) programmes of the institute. This year, the PhD batch-15 admitted 53.57 per cent female candidates in the upcoming cohort for the first time.

Read | IIM-Kozhikode launches four new certificate programmes

The PGP-LSM cohort has 49 per cent intake of female students. The flagship PGP course has also registered a healthy representation of close to 39 per cent female students for the PGP-25 batch.

The institute has also registered nearly 41 per cent of the incoming MBA students from a non-engineering background. The diverse batch also composes of doctors, lawyers, designers and architects among the incoming batch with close to 59 per cent students from the engineering background.

About 35 per cent of the present cohort is from top colleges with a NIRF rank below 30 and about 17 per cent of the incoming MBA students are from the IITs/NITs. Moreover, 12 per cent of the students also have a professional certification such as CA/CS/ICWA/CFA/FRM.

Also Read | No campus life, full fee: How Covid changed IIM journey of batch 2020-22

RS Sodhi, Managing Director at Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (AMUL), delivered the inaugural address to the students. He said that crisis is a ‘blessing in disguise’ and the young managers will gain first-hand experience in crisis management, as they begin their B-school journey on blended learning mode. He emphasised the importance in driving the business objectives, brand communication, product placement and a human-centric HR policy in creating an ageless and efficient organization. He also invoked the young managers of tomorrow to use their knowledge, skills and education to create wealth and a voice for growth without disparity.