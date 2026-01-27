Income Tax Recruitment 2026: Application process for Steno, Tax Assistant & MTS posts to close on Jan 30

The Income Tax Department, Mumbai Region, has released a notification inviting applications from meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade II, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, incometaxmumbai.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is January 31, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 97 vacancies across the three posts.

Vacancy details

Stenographer Grade II: 12 posts

Tax Assistant: 47 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 38 posts

Eligibility criteria

For the post of Stenographer Grade II, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.

For the post of Tax Assistant, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.

For the post of Multi-Tasking Staff, candidates must have passed matriculation or an equivalent examination.