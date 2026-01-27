Income Tax Recruitment 2026: Application process for Steno, Tax Assistant & MTS posts to close on Jan 30

Selection will be based on sports merit in accordance with the order of preference prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The Income Tax Department, Mumbai Region, has released a notification inviting applications from meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade II, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, incometaxmumbai.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is January 31, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 97 vacancies across the three posts.

Vacancy details
Stenographer Grade II: 12 posts
Tax Assistant: 47 posts
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 38 posts

Eligibility criteria
For the post of Stenographer Grade II, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or university.
For the post of Tax Assistant, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.
For the post of Multi-Tasking Staff, candidates must have passed matriculation or an equivalent examination.

Age limit
For Stenographer Grade II and Tax Assistant, the age limit is 18 to 27 years as on January 1, 2026.
For Multi-Tasking Staff, the age limit is 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2026.
Age relaxation will be applicable for meritorious sportspersons and reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Selection process
Selection will be based on sports merit in accordance with the order of preference prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training. Candidates who have represented the country in international competitions, with clearance from the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be given the highest preference. Detailed selection criteria are provided in the official notification.

Application fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200 through online mode. Proof of payment must be submitted along with the application. The fee, once paid, will not be refunded.

Other details
Candidates may apply for more than one post, but only a single application form should be submitted. If a candidate submits more than one application, all applications will be rejected. Applicants who wish to be considered for more than one sport or game must select the relevant options within the same application form. Under no circumstances should multiple applications be submitted.

 

Jan 27: Latest News
