We are responsible for academic future of every student, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the new campus of Ambedkar University Wednesday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the new campus of Ambedkar University Wednesday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Deputy Chief Minister Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday inaugurated the Karampura campus of the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD). The AUD has started undergraduate courses in four subjects — English, History, Economics, and Humanities and Social Sciences — from the Karampura campus this year. The academic session is set to begin from August 1.

Speaking at the event, Sisodia said it was the collective responsibility of VCs, principals and education officials to ensure that every student who completes Class XII in the city manages to secure a seat in a college or an university.

Sisodia, who is also in charge of the education department, said, “The fear among students who have completed Class XII exams and their parents about getting admission in colleges if they don’t score 98-99 per cent, has to be eradicated. Of the 2.5 lakh students who complete Class XII every year in Delhi, we only have seats for about 1.35 lakh. But that leaves out 1.15 lakh students whose academic future we are responsible for… that includes not just me, but vice-chancellors, principals and other officials working for higher education.”

“We need to think about quality and take this institution to such heights that every student who graduates from here is respected by reputed international institutions. We don’t want to open shops in the name of higher education, but at the same time we also need to concentrate on quantity. There should be enough seats so that parents of every one of the 2.5 lakh students can say: ‘we are not worried because we know our child will get admission somewhere’,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Shyam Menon said the campus would expand further, and a School of Vocational Studies, Centre for Professional and Continuing Education and a Centre for English Language Teaching will be set up.

