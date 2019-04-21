Toggle Menu
In wake of bomb blasts, Sri Lankan govt declares two days holidays for schoolshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/in-wake-of-bomb-blasts-sri-lankan-govt-declares-two-days-holidays-for-schools-5686728/

In wake of bomb blasts, Sri Lankan govt declares two days holidays for schools

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: At least 156 people were killed and around 400 injured after simultaneous blasts rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday

In wake of bomb blasts, Sri Lankan govt declares two days holidays for schools
Sri Lankan police officers clear the road as an ambulance drives through carrying injured of Church blasts in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. AP Photo

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: The Sri Lanka government Sunday declared holidays for all schools in the country for two days. Education Minister Akila Viraj, taking to Twitter, said the decision was made due to the prevailing situation in the country.

At least 156 people were killed and 400 injured after simultaneous blasts rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. A series of six explosions were reported from three churches and three hotels.

The first blast was reported from St Anthony’s Church in Kochcikade in Colombo, the second from St Sebastian’s Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo and third from a church in Batticaloa. Three five-star hotels from where the blasts were reported are the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand, and the Kingsbury. The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as Easter Sunday masses were in progress.

LIVE UPDATES | Sri Lanka bomb blasts

Condemning the attack, PM Narendra Modi said he there is no place for such barbarism in our region. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said she is in constant touch with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo and is monitoring the situation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the motive for the same remains unknown.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Board exam results 2019: Know result release date and time of national, state board exams
2 Rajasthan RBSE 10th results 2019: Date and time
3 Rare for a woman in research to be taken seriously, says Gagandeep Kang