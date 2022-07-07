In three-day event at BHU, heads of 400 institutions to brainstorm over NEP implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate a three-day seminar at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) which will see participation of more than 400 academic experts and heads of higher education institutes who will discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy.

A press conference was convened on Wednesday at BHU by University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar and BHU Vice-Chancellor C Sudhir K Jain to give out the details of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, which will be inaugurated by the PM.

Talking about the three-day event which starts from Thursday, Kumar said, “Heads of 400 institutions, policymakers, academicians, heads of regulatory bodies, researchers and many such experts will be participating in the samagam.”

He added that the event has been divided into 11 sessions. Of these, nine would be theme-based and two additional two sessions will talk about success stories that resulted after the implementation of NEP.

“The nine themes will comprise three sets. The first set would include themes on holistic and multidisciplinary education. The second one is research, innovation and entrepreneurship. You all know our country stands third in the world for encouraging research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The third is about governance of our educational system and facility building for teachers so they can adapt to new circumstances with technology. These are the three important themes of the first set,” said the UGC chairman.

“In the second set, we will discuss the quality, ranking and accreditation of our universities… Another one will be on digital empowerment and online education where experts will be talking on this… We will also discuss how to make our education system highly accessible,” he added.

“In the last three sessions, we will be discussing how to promote Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems. You know because of the colonial effect on our country, we have neglected our Indian languages in the educational system. It is very important that we promote our Indian languages as a medium in higher educational institutions. Experts will discuss what efforts are being made to promote Indian languages in the higher educational system,” said Kumar.

“We hope at the end of these three days, we identify outcome and action-based points so that these can be distributed among all educational institutes of the country for the rapid implementation of the NEP,” he said.

Talking about the NEP, Kumar said, “You all know that the NEP was launched roughly around two years ago. By the end of this month, we will complete two years of the NEP launch. Since then, many things have happened. First is of course creating nationwide awareness about the NEP. A number of webinarsand seminars were held. Even though the country was going through a pandemic, colleges rose to the occasion to create a lot of awareness about the NEP.”

“Everyone knows the NEP is a great vision document to transform education in our country so that India will become a become a vishwa guru for the rest of the world. That is the underlying theme for the NEP,” he added.

“In the recent past we have announced many reforms in education like academic bank of credits for providing mobility to the students from one university to another, multi entry and multi exit scheme for students. The basic idea is to provide a lot of flexibility and freedom to students to access high quality education.

And in order to do that we have also brought many regulations from UGC,” said the chairman.