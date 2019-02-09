In the pipeline: Visit to doorstep to finish admission formalities

According to a proposal for a pilot project by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, School Management Committee (SMC) members will visit addresses of applicants to Delhi government schools to complete their admission process.

However, if parents are not found at the address against which admission was sought even after three visits, the admission process will fall through.

Citing it as “akin to doorstep delivery of service to the child seeking admission in the Delhi government schools”, Sisodia made the proposal in the same note in which he supported the proposal of residence in Delhi as an eligibility condition for application to schools in the capital.

According to the proposal, members of the SMC of the school concerned are to reach out to children within 10 days after they have been given provisional admission. The members are to meet the parents at the address given in the application form, collect their supporting documents, give them a receipt and a “welcome kit”.

The documents collected by the members are to be submitted to the head of school the next day, and the admission should be confirmed on the basis of that and the “team’s remark.”

According to the note, the initiative is to make the admission process “more hassle-free and welcoming for the parents”.

An important point in the proposal is that if the parents are not found at the address mentioned in the application form even after three visits, the admission shall not be confirmed.

This project has been recommended on a pilot basis in about 15-20 schools, to be replicated in all schools if successful.

According to the note, the proposal was made as a positive action plan to monitor admission since under the Right to Education Act, it is the obligation of the appropriate government to “ensure and monitor admission, attendance and completion of elementary education by every child”.