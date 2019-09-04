In the name of Guru Nanak: Windfall for PSEB as ‘Golden Chance’ exam applications may rake in Rs 6 crore

Even as the Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB) move to charge Rs 15,000 as fee for a ‘Golden Chance’ exam — being offered to Class X and XII students who got a ‘re-appear/compartment’ result — as a part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak was met with severe criticism, the numerous online applications it has received are expected to bring in revenue worth crores.

According to data accessed by The Indian Express, a total of 4,208 online applications have already been received and the estimate revenue (if all applicants deposit fee) has reached Rs 6.31 crore in just two weeks of the public notice being issued on August 16. Seeing the response, the board has now extended the deadline to apply by ten days — so applicants can now register online till September 10 as opposed to August 30.

Data shows that 2,563 candidates for Class X (matric) and 1,645 candidates for Class XII (senior secondary) have already enrolled for the ‘Golden Chance’ exam.

The board had issued a public notice, giving old candidates (since 2004) who got a ‘re-appear’ result, a chance to clear the exam after paying Rs 15,000 as examination fee. The notice also said that students who want to improve their result can also appear in the ‘Golden Chance Supplementary’ exam.

The PSEB website states that ‘regular’ category candidates (from March 2004 to March 2018) and ‘open’ category candidates (from March 2004 to March 2016) are eligible to appear in the ‘Golden Chance’ exams.

They will be given question papers as per the 2018-19 syllabus. Sources said that some applicants from 2002 and 2003 have also applied, requesting that their application be accepted but a decision on this is yet to be taken.

According to PSEB rules, a Class X student is declared fail if he/she fails in three or more subjects, and given a chance to ‘reappear’ if he/she fails in less than three subjects. He/she is given two chances to clear the ‘re-appear’. For Class XII, a student is declared failed if he/she fails in two or more subjects and given a chance to ‘re-appear’ if he/she fails in one subject.

J R Mehrok, controller examinations, PSEB, said that Golden Chance exam is open for all students from 2004-2018 who got a ‘re-appear’ or want to improve their result.

“Even if they appeared in re-appear exams in two chances given thereafter as per rules and failed, then also they can apply,” he added.

PSEB sources said that earlier, such a chance was given to students in 2011, for which the fee was Rs 3,000 and it was for students from 1970 onwards. Nearly 20,800 students had appeared in the 2011 Golden Chance exam and the board had earned around Rs 6.24 crore from the same. More students had applied at the time, considering the nominal fee.

The fee this year, sought in the name of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations, has been criticised widely, with some saying it was against his teachings of Guru Nanak and a “money-making” initiative by the board.

‘Poor students should also benefit’

Meanwhile, Sunam MLA and AAP leader Aman Arora shot off a letter to CM Capt Amarinder Singh, asking him to stop PSEB from “taking students for a ride”. He wrote that fee should be reduced to Rs 550 so that poor students can also benefit.

The Rules

# A Class X student is declared fail if he/she fails in three or more subjects, and given a chance to ‘reappear’ if he/she fails in less than three subjects. He/she is given two chances to clear the ‘re-appear’.

# For Class XII, a student is declared failed if he/she fails in two or more subjects and given a chance to ‘re-appear’ if he/she fails in one subject.

Surge in applications

Total applications received till date: 4,208

# Class X: 2,563

# Class XII: 1,645

Change in deadlines

# Online registration and challan generation: Now September 10, earlier August 30

# Depositing fee in bank

account: Now September 13, earlier September 4

# Submitting hard copy of challan with bank receipt in district PSEB offices: Now September 17, earlier September 10