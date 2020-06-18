In Supreme Court, parents seek scrapping of CBSE Class XII exams

Rupesh Kumar, counsel appearing for CBSE, urged the bench, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, for a short adjournment so that he could apprise the apex court about the decision on the issue. (File Photo) Rupesh Kumar, counsel appearing for CBSE, urged the bench, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, for a short adjournment so that he could apprise the apex court about the decision on the issue. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday asked CBSE to look into demands for cancelling the remaining Class XII examinations scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases across the country.

The board responded that it is in the process of taking an appropriate decision on this matter.

The bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna was hearing a petition by some parents who sought that CBSE cancel the remaining papers and instead calculate the average of the marks for exams already conducted and marks granted for internal assessment or practical portion of the cancelled papers.

Rupesh Kumar, counsel appearing for CBSE, urged the bench, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, for a short adjournment so that he could apprise the apex court about the decision on the issue.

Accordingly, the court fixed June 23 as the date for the next hearing.

