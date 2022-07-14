In schools, mock tests and orientations as exam nears

School educators say they are trying to encourage and help their students as last-minute anxieties soar before the Common Universities Entrance Test.

Teachers and principals say that they have been hearing of their students’ worries, and while some say things should not be blown out of proportion, others acknowledge that things could have been smoothened further to reduce the pressure on them.

“For some of the students, too many papers have been scheduled in one day. They feel this puts them at a disadvantage as compared to those who are appearing for their examinations in the same subjects several days apart. The exam dates and times should be earmarked in such a way that it does not put unnecessary pressure on the students, and rather helps them prepare for their examinations in a peaceful and relaxed manner,” said Anshu Mittal, the principal of MRG School, Rohini.

Some school educators have been critical of the implementation of the CUET since the time it was announced that it would be implemented for critical admissions from this year itself.

“While I believe that the government must re-examine it, I would just like to wish the candidates luck. This particular batch of students has had a very difficult time, with both of their senior secondary years spent in the Covid-19 pandemic and such a major change brought about. Any kind of combined entrance exam evokes anxiety and apprehension and those will be there,” said Ashok Pandey, director, Ahlcon group of schools.

Awadhesh Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya Sector 5 Rohini, said that at his school, they have been trying to address students’ anxieties with orientations.

“We conducted an orientation on the test and its format on July 7 and another on Wednesday. That seemed to soothe the nervousness of students quite a bit. We also made them do hands-on practice of the mock tests on our school’s computers. We also facilitated a tie-up with a coaching institute that offered several mock tests at Rs 49 per student. The students paid for it on their phones and we gave Rs 50 back to each of them.” he said.

Jha also said, “ I feel like this is going to be a good opportunity for our students – not many of them used to get admission to places like Delhi University because of the lack of standardisation across different boards. It is the same syllabus that they have studied all year, there is nothing for them to worry about,” he said.

However, at another government school, the efforts have been a lot more shaky.

“We did call the students for an orientation but very few of them turned up. We do not have enough staff capacity in our school to divert them from classroom teaching to this, and neither are they equipped for the same.” said the head of the school.

The school’s head further said, “ Most students from schools in slum areas like ours anyway mostly go for open schooling and they do not end up getting into regular colleges, but with other children going for private coaching, it feels like it is even more uneven for them.”