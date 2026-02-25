In rare show of solidarity, IIM Nagpur students boycott mid-term exams in support of 40 peers facing disciplinary action

Protest follows administration’s decision to bar over 40 first-year students from mid-term examinations for allegedly remaining outside campus overnight.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurFeb 25, 2026 07:19 AM IST
In rare show of solidarity, IIM Nagpur students boycott mid-term exams in support of 40 peers facing disciplinary actionAccording to students, first-year students were told they would not be allowed to sit for the examinations. Senior students then decided to extend support. Eventually, more than 60 students did not appear for the exams in solidarity.
In a rare show of solidarity, nearly 60 students of IIM Nagpur skipped their mid-term examinations to protest the administration’s move to debar over 40 students for allegedly staying out of campus overnight without prior permission, The Indian Express has learned.

Nearly 75 students had stepped out of the campus for dinner on the night of February 21. According to students, two campus clubs had informed the authorities that they would be returning late. However, when the group came back, they were stopped at the gate. The group included both first-year and senior students.

The following day, several students received an email titled, “IIMN MBA Barred from appearing in Mid Term Examinations 24th and 25th Feb 2026.”

Students described the outing as informal, with some calling it a farewell gathering. “We have barely seven to eight days left. It was our last class of the MBA. Some students had informed the institution about the outing. However, everyone was stopped at the gate in the morning,” a student said.

Students also alleged that parents of some female students were contacted. “The parents of girls were called and spoken to in a very rude manner,” a student claimed.

According to students, first-year students were told they would not be allowed to sit for the examinations. Senior students then decided to extend support. Eventually, more than 60 students did not appear for the exams in solidarity.

Students argued that mid-term examinations carry significant weight in the overall assessment, along with end-semester exams. “We are not kids anymore; we are students of a professional course. This is not how we should be treated. Sometimes classes end at 11 pm, and we step outside the campus for a short walk,” another student said.

Story continues below this ad

It later emerged that over 40 first-year students were formally barred from writing the mid-term examinations. Senior students staged a protest within the campus premises.

Students further alleged that some of those involved were suspended from the MBA programme and removed from their Positions of Responsibility. Some also took to social media, questioning whether “moral policing” of MBA students was warranted in 2026.

Institute authorities, however, maintained that the students had stayed out the entire night without prior approval. Officials said the students had entered “going home” in the outing register instead of seeking permission from hostel authorities or the administration.

“As per institutional rules and safety regulations, all students are required to inform and obtain proper approval from the concerned authorities before leaving the campus. Such regulations are in place to ensure the safety, well-being and accountability of students residing on campus. Failure to comply with these procedures constitutes a violation of institutional rules and is treated as a matter of serious concern,” an official said, adding that the barred students would be allowed to take the examinations at a later date.

