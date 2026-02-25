In rare show of solidarity, IIM Nagpur students boycott mid-term exams in support of 40 peers facing disciplinary action

According to students, first-year students were told they would not be allowed to sit for the examinations. Senior students then decided to extend support. Eventually, more than 60 students did not appear for the exams in solidarity.

In a rare show of solidarity, nearly 60 students of IIM Nagpur skipped their mid-term examinations to protest the administration’s move to debar over 40 students for allegedly staying out of campus overnight without prior permission, The Indian Express has learned.

Nearly 75 students had stepped out of the campus for dinner on the night of February 21. According to students, two campus clubs had informed the authorities that they would be returning late. However, when the group came back, they were stopped at the gate. The group included both first-year and senior students.

The following day, several students received an email titled, “IIMN MBA Barred from appearing in Mid Term Examinations 24th and 25th Feb 2026.”