In Punjab, principals make PPTs to judge weak, average, good students in each class

Education Secretary Krishan Kumar said the purpose of this exercise was to ensure capacity building in the officials of the education department. (Express photo/file) Education Secretary Krishan Kumar said the purpose of this exercise was to ensure capacity building in the officials of the education department. (Express photo/file)

To have a clear picture of the weak, average, good, and meritorious students in every class of every government school in Punjab, the principals and the headmasters came up with Power Point Presentations (PPTs) in a first of its kind initiative launched by the state education department.

The PPTs pertained to the comparative analysis of the performance of each student from the middle to higher secondary classes in different subjects during the in-house examinations in the current academic session. The move is aimed at helping improve the performance of the students as part of governments “Mission Shat Pratishat (hundred per cent).

The idea, however, was not liked by a large number of teachers who questioned its timing just ahead of the board exams for classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. The PPTs for primary classes will also be presented soon.

Through these PPTs, the headmasters and principals had to present their vision and plan for accomplishing ‘Mission Shat Pratishat’ as well as sprucing up the infrastructure facilities under ‘smart school’ project to accelerate the pace of education reforms.

The District Education Officers, their deputies, members of the zila shikhiya sudhar teams, district mentors, BPEOs, and Parho Punjab, Parhao Punjab coordinators first imparted training regarding systematic data analysis and planning for the purpose.

Then the officials of the education department and the school heads were trained to prepare the PPTs on the comparative analysis of the performance of the students in different subjects during the in house examinations and progress report on the implementation of 20 point programme for improvement in education.

“This is good practice but it should have been conducted in the mid-session and not ahead of the exams when students are already under a lot of study pressure,” said a school principal, adding that at least seven days were spent preparing all this data and making PPTs. “Because of the shortage of staff in several schools, all the headmasters, principals, and mentors of Parho Punjab too take classes,” he added.

“Teachers must focus on teaching rather than doing such work because it consumes lots of time and they get distracted their primary job,” said a school headmaster. The headmaster, however, added that such analysis, no doubt, will give a clear picture of the weak, average, good and meritorious students.

Education Secretary Krishan Kumar, while lauding the efforts being put in by the principals and headmasters for visualizing qualitative improvement in their respective schools, said that the purpose of this comprehensive exercise was to ensure capacity building in the officials of the education department so that they could be well equipped in conducting scientific analysis to prepare a meticulous plan for channelizing energy and resources in the right direction.

“It would not only help them to play a proactive role in achieving the desired results but would also hone up their skills to prepare a vision for giving a fillip to the improvement in school education”, he added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App