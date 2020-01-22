In Prayagraj, varsity offers 3-month course on CAA

The university’s vice-chancellor Kameshwar Nath Singh said several students had already enrolled in the course, started this January, which “intends to spread awareness about the CAA.” (File) The university’s vice-chancellor Kameshwar Nath Singh said several students had already enrolled in the course, started this January, which “intends to spread awareness about the CAA.” (File)

THE UTTAR Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University in Prayagraj has introduced a three month certificate course on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that intends to spread awareness on the new law. The course has been named ‘Awareness Programme in Citizenship (Amendment) Act (APCAA)’.

The university’s vice-chancellor Kameshwar Nath Singh said several students had already enrolled in the course, started this January, which “intends to spread awareness about the CAA.”

“The CAA is a public issue and a law of the country. The course intends to make people aware about it. Students will be made aware about the need for the Act, its impact on national unity and integration… Several students have started taking admission in the course on CAA,” Singh said.

