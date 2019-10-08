In pipeline: Artificial Intelligence in all subjects at CBSE schools

After introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an optional skill subject in its schools, the CBSE is now pushing to integrate it with other subjects across all classes. It plans to begin training teachers to this end in the coming months.

AI was introduced as an optional skill subject for class IX in the beginning of this year, with the curriculum introducing students to the three domains of AI — data, computer vision and natural language processing.

“…AI is a cognitive science which can be linked to various subjects that concern themselves with cognition and reasoning. Almost every school subject would fall in this domain… It is therefore mandated by the CBSE that all its schools would begin to integrate AI with other disciplines from classes I-XII,” read a handbook prepared by the board.

The manual contains exemplar lesson plans to integrate AI with the teaching of mathematics, English, Hindi, science and social science for classes VI to XII.

For example, for class VI students, a lesson plan has been chalked out to help students understand Panchayati Raj through a game.

The purpose is to introduce the system through a neural network, with its hidden layers as an analogy for the layers of local government.

“We will begin training master trainers in another two-three months. Many teachers are unaware of AI, and it cannot be forced on everyone. The manual is to create some interest in this and the practice will gradually develop in the classroom,” said CBSE Director of Skill Education and Training Dr Biswajit Saha.