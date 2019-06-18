In pipeline: A body for DU admission queries through the year

Delhi University’s Standing Committee of Academic Council Monday recommended that a full-fledged admission branch be opened in the university to work out admission-related modalities through the year.

Keeping in mind the Delhi High Court judgment asking DU to allow admission of students to undergraduate programmes as per last year’s eligibility criteria, the committee also decided to apply eligibility criteria of last year to all courses this year.

Explained To facilitate admission process The Admission Committee is usually constituted in January every year and registrations begin in May, giving the body around five months to work out modalities. Previously, the administration has tried to start registration process sooner, but could not do so because of multiple changes introduced. If a round-the-year Admission Branch is constituted, the administration will get 12 months to think of potential changes, take feedback from stakeholders, get them passed, and notify it well in advance.

DU Admission Committee head Rajeev Gupta also said Monday that registration for other courses, apart from UG courses, will also be extended to June 22, so as to give “equal opportunity to all students”.

“Registration portal will remain open for all UG, PG, MPhil and PhD courses till June 22. The last date has been extended for all courses,” said Gupta, adding that the day of cut-offs would be notified sometime this week.

Rasal Singh, member of the standing committee, said the decisions were taken in a meeting of the committee on Monday. “The committee decided to keep the eligibility criteria for all courses the same as it was last year, as per directions of the HC.”

He said that since DU was a “very big and prestigious institution”, with “lakhs of students getting admission in its UG, PG and research programmes every year”, admission process would take a long time.

“DU has hundreds of colleges and departments. All are directly involved in admission process as they all are stakeholders. Staff councils of colleges, committee of courses and DRCs of all departments… admission committees of all faculties, admission committee of the university, standing committee on admissions and the academic council are all statutory bodies and have important and inevitable role in admission policy framing. So, it involves lots of debate and discussion and requires time as well,” he said.

“For an easy, efficient and time-bound admission process, it is the need of the hour that DU have a full-fledged admission branch which works round the year and engages all stakeholders well in time in policy framing and implementation. This is what the committee has recommended,” Singh added.