In name of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, Punjab Board asks for Rs 15,000 as exam fee

In the name of Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is eyeing a windfall. The board has issued a public notice, giving a chance to the old candidates (since 2004) to clear their ‘Re-Appear’ result for classes X and XII and appear in ‘Matric/Senior secondary Supplementary Golden Chance Exam’ after paying a sum of Rs 15,000 as examination fee.

The move, asking for Rs 15,000 as examination fee in name of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations, has come under severe criticism.

The public notice issued by the board says, ‘To celebrate the occasion of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary and Golden Jubilee of the PSEB, a golden chance is being given to the regular and Open category students (who appeared in exams in March 2004 and thereafter) and got ‘Re-appear’ as result and could not clear the exams despite the two chances given to them thereafter as per rules.’

The notice further says that even those students who want to improve their result can also appear in the Golden Chance Supplementary exams which will be held in September. The notice says that the lump sum exam fee (irrespective of number of subjects) will be Rs 15,000 for each candidate and the last date to submit fee is September 4 after filling an online registration form.

The detailed rules on the board website further say that regular category candidates (from March 2004 to March 2018) and Open category candidates (from March 2004 to March 2016) are eligible to appear in the Golden Chance exams. They will be given question papers as per 2018-19 syllabus.

According to the PSEB rules, a class X student is given a chance to ‘reappear’ if he fails in less than three subjects. He/she is given two chances to clear ‘Re-Appear’. For class XII, a student is given ‘Re-Appear’ chance if he fails in one subject.

The move to charge each Rs 15,000 from each candidate, that too in name of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, has come under severe criticism from the teachers as well as opposition political parties.

Dharamjit Singh, Ludhiana district president, Master Cadre union, said, “Now even if an old student who might have been thinking to appear again and clear the exams won’t do so seeing the fee of Rs 15,000 which is unjustifiably too high. In the name of Guru Nanak Dev, it is even worse and unacceptable. You cannot charge Rs 15,000 in name of giving a golden chance to old students and eye monetary profits.”

Calling it a mockery of the examination system, former education minister and SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “PSEB should follow its academic standards and giving such ‘Golden Chances’ that too after fifteen years, affects the reputation of the board. If so many chances are given, students get non-serious and examination system becomes a mockery. This order doesn’t match the philosophy of Guru Nanak and it has been fifteen years for the students who appeared in 2004. Now giving them another chance is inappropriate and unethical. Guru Nanak’s name should not be used for such acts and exams are not a business to earn money. It’s not that earlier we did not give such chance but a fee of Rs 15,000 and that too in name of Guru Nanak is unacceptable. Earlier also we were under tremendous pressure to give more such chances but board standards have to be maintained. What will a person get after clearing class X after 15 years.”

“It is a complete mockery of the examination system. Will a student who failed to clear class X or XII almost fifteen years back be waiting to clear the exams now?? It is all a way to collect money and is this how you follow Guru Nanak’s teachings. If it was really in name of Guru Nanak, it would have been free of cost. On one hand we talk of Right to Education (RTE) and on the other hand, you are demanding Rs 15,000 in name of Guru Nanak. How can someone from 2004 give exam now on 2018-19 syllabus,” said Sukhdarshan Singh, a science teacher for class X and state president Nakal Virodhi Teachers Front (Anti-Copying Teachers Front).

“Guru Nanak never tells his followers to mint money like this,” he said.

Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that PSEB notice is ‘obnoxious, meaningless and unfortunate to say the least.’ “An academic board is promoting failures and mediocrity that too in name of Guru Nanak. It is just a way to earn money. It is obnoxious, meaningless and unfortunate to use Guru Nanak’s name and make money this way. I do not see any student’s welfare in this,” he said.

Contacted, PSEB chairman Manohar Kant Kalohia did not respond to the calls despite several attempts.

PSEB spokesperson Raminderjit Singh Wasu said that he is not bound to answer all the queries by the journalists and PSEB chairman could comment on the fee decided for Golden Chance exams. “I am holding an additional charge as a spokesperson and thus I am not bound to answer all the queries. PSEB chairman can comment on fee decided but the board is not forcing anyone to pay,” he said.