In JEE Main Paper 2, questions on full-form of ISRO, NASA asked

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 Paper 2 for entrance to architecture courses conducted on Tuesday reportedly asked students about the full form of ISRO and NASA in the aptitude section. The first-ever exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) asked as many as 15 questions based on general knowledge judging the students.

Each question was MCQ-based (multiple choice question). According to students who appeared for the exam in Delhi NCR region, the full-forms were asked in the aptitude section of the JEE.

Devika Sharma, a student from Delhi confirmed that two abbreviations — ISRO and the other NASA. Each question, informed Sharma, carried four marks. “JEE Main paper 2 was of moderate level difficulty. I am expecting 200+ marks. The aptitude section was easy. There were questions on 3D images, colours, buildings including Imam Bala,” she said. “In the aptitude section there were questions on full-form of ISRO and NASA, I do not know how they are related to architecture but I knew answers to both of them,” she adds.

Many students found these questions to be too easy to be for four marks in the national level competitive exam. According to Hyderabad-based teacher, Raj Gopal, overall exam was easy as compared to previous years, especially the maths section.

The NTA had informed that they had set-up question paper based on the psychometric analysis. The question paper was set through an algorithm to avoid any irrelevant questions. However, academia believes the eight marks on these two questions were not relevant to architecture.

Professor, Department of Architecture, Jadavpur University, Madhumita Roy said, “Normally there are no such questions in architecture exam majorly because it makes no sense to ask such questions as it does not help in assessment.”

Centre head-FIITJEE, Noida, Ramesh Batlish said, “I have never seen any such questions in the B. Arch entrance exam before. Normally aptitude questions are also related to design and architecture. Images of an architecturally important building are asked etc but such abbreviations are unexpected. However, since these were easy questions and had options too, I hope students would have been able to answer these.”

These questions, just like any other, also carried negative marking of (-1) minus one.

As per reports, JEE was conducted on time without any disruption despite strike called by trade unions across 390 centres (including six centres abroad). Among security provisions, 4000 jammers per shift were installed and live CCTV-feed was being captured from each centre. As many as 1,80,052 candidates had registered for the exam including one transgender, 75,658 female and 1,04,393 male candidates.