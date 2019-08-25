In ICSI CS result out, girls bag top positions

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional and the CS Executive exam results today. The results are available at the official website icsi.edu. In the CS Professional (old programme) exam category, Tanya Kathuria, Kamodinee Bhartia and Ritesh Agrawal are toppers. Kriti Khandelwal, Harsha Choithani, Roopal Gupta have secured the among the top three rank holder in the CS Professional (new syllabus) exam.

In the ICSI CS Professional (old programme) exam, 27.13 candidates passed in Module I, while it is 30.73 per cent in Module II and 33.34 per cent in Module III. In the new syllabus, 27.82 passed in the Module I, 24.73 per cent in Module II while 27.76 per cent in Module III.

In the CS Executive exam (old syllabus) Khushi Agarwal has secured the top position, Narayanachetty Akarsh and Aayush Kamediya have got rank 2 and 3, respectively. In the new syllabus exam, Gokul R, Darshan P and Nikhita Anirudhha Kadkol are the all India rank holders.

In the Executive programme (old syllabus), as many as 11.51 per cent candidates passed in Module I, while 16.78 per cent cleared in Module II. Similarly in the new syllabus, 10.22 per cent students passed in Module I while in the Module II, it is 8.60 per cent.

Candidates who took the CS Executive exam can download the mark statement from the website.

Candidates who received their CS result today can apply for marks verification from August 26. The option to submit application for the verification of marks is September 24. In a press note, ICSI has said: “To optimize the use of on-line mode of payment, candidates are advised to submit their request/s through on-line mode for quicker and hassle-free response.”