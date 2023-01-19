scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

In HP, 31.3% class III govt pupils could do basic subtraction in 2022, down from 42.4% in 2018

In Himachal, the number of three-year-olds not enrolled in any school went up from 6.6% in 2018 to 17.7% in 2022. The number of students enrolled in private schools dipped from 40.7% to 33.4%

Himachal Pradesh students, Himachal Pradesh news, Himachal Pradesh students, Himachal Pradesh students news, Indian Express, India news, current affairsThe report found that Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra had fewer students in 2022 compared to 2018 who could do basic subtraction. Himachal's figure had slipped to 31.3% in 2022 from 42.4% in 2018.
Himachal Pradesh saw a dip in learning levels during the pandemic, according to the latest annual status of education report (ASER) released on Wednesday.

The report observed that states like Chhattisgarh were ahead in opening educational institutions, following the Covid-19 pandemic vis-a-vis Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh had high math levels the previous years which declined during the pandemic, the proof of it lies in the fact that 67.7% of Grade VIII children in 2012 could do division, as opposed to 48.2% in 2022.

As per the state-wise trends in enrollment of three-year-olds, the report observed that the states that were doing good in this regard – those with almost all three-year-olds enrolled in 2018 – were not always able to regain remarkable coverage levels post-school openings in 2022. In Himachal, the number of three-year-olds not enrolled in any school went up from 6.6% in 2018 to 17.7% in 2022. The number of students enrolled in private schools dipped from 40.7% to 33.4%.

The number of students (between standard 2 and standard 8) taking tuition went up from 7.3% to 9.7% in 2018-2022. The report observed a dip of 27 percentage points in the number of students of standard 3 who could read standard 2-level texts. The percentage of standard 3-level students in government schools who could do basic subtraction slipped from 42.4% to 31.3%.

Nearly 54.7% of standard 8 students in government schools could do division in 2018 which came down to 48% in 2022, the report observed.

Overall, the learning levels of Himachal students in standard 3, 5, and 8 fell from 8% to 20% in different categories.

In terms of improvements in Himachal Pradesh, the number of children in the age group of 6-14 enrolled in government schools increased from 58.9% to 66.3%. The number of children enrolled in surveyed primary and upper primary schools remained the same at nearly 83% between 2018 and 2022.

The ASER is an annual survey aimed at providing reliable estimates of children’s enrollment and basic learning levels for each district and state in India.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 01:18 IST
