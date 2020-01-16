In Hisar villages, 95% houses have cellphones, only 4.5% have reading material for kids

The rural areas of other states covered under the survey also have almost similar scenarios except few district like Trissur district of Kerala where 33.7 per cent households have reading material for the children. (Representational Image) The rural areas of other states covered under the survey also have almost similar scenarios except few district like Trissur district of Kerala where 33.7 per cent households have reading material for the children. (Representational Image)

Only 4.5 per cent households have reading material for children in the villages of Haryana’s Hisar district while mobile phones are in there 95 per cent households, claims the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released by NGO Pratham.

The rural areas of other states covered under the survey also have almost similar scenarios except few district like Trissur district of Kerala where 33.7 per cent households have reading material for the children. Almost 20 per cent households in Dimapur district of Nagaland have reading material for the children, while 12.1 per cent households in Bathinda district of Punjab also have similar material for the children. The national average among the surveyed districts is also just 9.4 per cent households with reading material for the children.

ASER ‘Early Years’ Survey reported on the pre-schooling or schooling status of children in the age group 4 to 8 years. The ASER 2019 sample consists of 26 districts spread across 24 states which give a sample of at least 1,200 children in each district.

According to Director, ASER Centre, Wilima Wadhwa, the report is a rapid assessment of children, done in households, by ordinary citizens. The assessment was done simultaneously across the country in October and November 2019. It had a two-stage sample design. In the first stage, in each surveyed district, villages were randomly selected from the Census 2011 village directory while in the second stage households were randomly selected in each of the villages selected in the first stage. This sampling strategy generated a representative picture of each district. One rural district has been surveyed in each major state, with the exception of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh where two rural districts have been surveyed. “While this is not a nationally representative sample, the size and geographical spread of the sample enables the estimates to be aggregated to get an overall picture of the rural population in India,” mentions Wadhwa in the report.

In survey, according to ASER, its teams reached 1,415 children in the age-group of 4-8 years in 1,203 households in 59 Hisar villages. These villages have as many as 69.8 per cent “pucca houses” while 97.5 per cent of the total houses have electricity connections. As many as 97.9 per cent houses have the facility of the toilet, while 91.3 per cent houses have television. As many as 59.5 per cent households have smart phones.

There are 83.3 per cent “pucca houses in the villages of Punjab’s Bathinda district while 99.7 per cent houses have electricity connections. Here, as many as 98.1 per cent houses have toilets and 92 per cent television while 75.3 per cent households have smart phones.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App