In his second attempt, law graduate Ishan Bhatnagar secures AIR 5 in UPSC CSE 2025

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Born in Lucknow and brought up in Bhopal, Ishan Bhatnagar has secured an All India Rank 5 in the Union Public Service Commission CSE 2025 results. After completing his schooling in Madhya Pradesh, Bhatnagar went on to clear CLAT in his first attempt and pursued law from the National Law University, Delhi. This is Ishan’s second attempt at the UPSC. In his first attempt, he secured all-India rank 276. He also cracked AILET (law entrance exam) in his maiden attempt.
Read | UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Live Updates
In his mock interview with Ekam IAS Academy, conducted during his first attempt, he said that he was a Karate player and knows how to sing and play a guitar. Ishan opted law as his optional subject in UPSC CSE Mains.
Read | UPSC topper’s parents on formula for success: ‘Skipped all family events, had fixed schedule for meals and sleep’
This year, in a surprising turn of events, the UPSC top three are a diverse trio — an MBBS doctor at number 1 (Anuj Agnihotri), an engineer at number 2 (Rajeshwari Suve M), and a commerce graduate at number 3 (Akansh Dhull). But what stands common among them is that they are all serving or are trainee government official.
Subscribe | UPSC Essentials of The Indian Express to stay ahead in your Civil Services preparation with focused, exam-relevant insights.
A total number of 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services – Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. The candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, and the results of two candidates have been withheld, UPSC said while announcing the UPSC CSE 2025 result.
UPSC Toppers | AIR 1 | AIR 2 | AIR 3 | Meet toppers |
Along with Ishan Bhatnagar at AIR 5, the top ranks this year include candidates from diverse academic backgrounds. The list is topped by Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1), who hails from Rawatbhata near Kota in Rajasthan and completed his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur before turning to civil services preparation. He said the “dynamic nature” of the profession drew him towards administration after finishing his medical internship in 2023.
The other top three comprises of Rajeshwari Suve M (AIR 2), an engineer and Deputy Collector trainee from Tamil Nadu, who also ranked in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), and Raghav Jhunjhunwala (AIR 4). Akansh Dhull secured AIR 3, a graduate of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University (DU), and completed his schooling in Chandigarh.
Born in Rohtak and later raised in Panchkula, he has been preparing for the civil services since 2021 and had earlier secured rank 342 in CSE 2023 before improving to the top three this year.