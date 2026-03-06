In his second attempt, law graduate Ishan Bhatnagar secures AIR 5 in UPSC CSE 2025

Born in Lucknow and brought up in Bhopal, Ishan Bhatnagar has secured an All India Rank 5 in the Union Public Service Commission CSE 2025 results. After completing his schooling in Madhya Pradesh, Bhatnagar went on to clear CLAT in his first attempt and pursued law from the National Law University, Delhi. This is Ishan’s second attempt at the UPSC. In his first attempt, he secured all-India rank 276. He also cracked AILET (law entrance exam) in his maiden attempt.

Read | UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 Live Updates

In his mock interview with Ekam IAS Academy, conducted during his first attempt, he said that he was a Karate player and knows how to sing and play a guitar. Ishan opted law as his optional subject in UPSC CSE Mains.