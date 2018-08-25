In Hansraj, a seminar on ‘Urban Naxalism’

Speaking at the seminar, attended by about 300 people in a packed auditorium, Ambedkar said, “Whatever happened in JNU in 2016 was problematic (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Speaking at the seminar, attended by about 300 people in a packed auditorium, Ambedkar said, “Whatever happened in JNU in 2016 was problematic (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A seminar on ‘Urban Naxalism — The Invisible Ememy’ organised in Delhi University’s Hansraj College on Friday asked students to choose whether they wanted to be “familists” or “feminists”, and also asked them to make one last effort to push people with Communist ideology out of the campus spaces.

Organised by the ‘Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA)’, it had filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri as chief speaker, ABVP national organising secretary Sunil Ambedkar as chief guest and Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora as keynote speaker.

Speaking at the seminar, attended by about 300 people in a packed auditorium, Ambedkar said, “Whatever happened in JNU in 2016 was problematic but one good thing happened — it exposed people with Communist ideology hidden within the film industry, journalism and universities. They had been working as sleeper cells…”

According to Ambedkar, familism is different from feminism in the sense that it encourages women not to fight with men but rather work together.

Arora, also JNU’s standing counsel and a member of the GIA, spoke about how the group has been working to expose teachers allegedly working as ‘Urban Naxals’. “Ek zor lagana hai, inko poora nikaalne ke liye… Kerala, media aur JNU mein hi toh baaki hain,” she said. Officiating principal Rama Sharma also attended the seminar, even as police were stationed outside.

