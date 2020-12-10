In first step towards transitioning to ‘school system’, SPPU appoints additional directors

Meanwhile, experts said the conversion to school system can benefit SPPU students. (File)

The wheels have been set in motion for the regrouping of 46 departments at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) into 18 schools, for better management of resources and workforce as well as cohesive functioning.

The plan, which has been in the offing for the last couple of years, seems to finally be taking shape, as 18 senior officials and academicians have been given the responsibility of additional director of the schools through an official circular released by the SPPU administration on Wednesday.

SPPU Vive-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said the appointments are being made to start working towards establishing the schools formally. “While on one hand, we will continue with the full-time appointment process for directors, on the other, the temporary appointments will help us in starting work in this direction,” he said.

It is the first major restructuring process for the university, said Karmalkar, adding that such a move will not only help in cohesive work but also avoid duplication and wasting of resources. Under the new system, university departments which are inter-disciplinary will come under the common umbrella of one school. While the existing departments will have their functional heads, together they will form a board with the director of the respective schools.

Meanwhile, experts said the conversion to school system can benefit SPPU students. They pointed out that even though the choice-based credit system is in place, it isn’t being implemented fully because of mismatch in timetables or gaps between departments but with the school system, students within one school can have more mobility within departments.

