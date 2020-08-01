In first sign of disapproval, West Bengal Education minister says new education policy ‘copied’ from foreign countries

Draft was not even sent to the states: Partha Chatterjee. (File) Draft was not even sent to the states: Partha Chatterjee. (File)

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday criticised the Centre for approving the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 without debating it in Parliament and said it was “copied” from education systems of foreign countries.

Speaking to reporters outside Trinamool Bhawan, the senior Trinamool Congress leader said, “Primarily, I feel that it has been copied from foreign education systems. Still there is a need to read the NEP in its entirety to find out how much of it has been copied. A detailed discussion will be held over it with our educationists and student’s bodies. We will be able to tell our views on it once discussions are held.”

‘This new education policy was not tabled and discussed in the Parliament but approved by the Union Cabinet. It was not even sent to the states to look into its aspects,” he added.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with an aim to introduce several changes in the Indian education system — from the school to college level.

According to Chatterjee, no educationist from West Bengal featured in the committee which was formed by the Centre to draft the NEP.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), meanwhile, took out a rally from Subodh Mullick Sqaure to College Street here against the Central government for rolling out the NEP.

Terming it anti-student, SFI leaders said the NEP was approved without any discussion with stakeholders and was even placed in Parliament for a debate.

On August 4, the SFI is scheduled to hold demonstrations across the state to demand withdrawal of the NEP. Over 1 lakh letters will be sent to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) from August 15 to mark the protest.

